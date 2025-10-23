 MP News: Bomb Found Inside Jabalpur ATM Post Diwali Night; Officials Suspect Loot Attempt
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Bomb Found Inside Jabalpur ATM Post Diwali Night; Officials Suspect Loot Attempt

MP News: Bomb Found Inside Jabalpur ATM Post Diwali Night; Officials Suspect Loot Attempt

An ASP said that the suspects tried to set off the explosive but failed due to a technical issue.

Harshita RawatUpdated: Thursday, October 23, 2025, 06:33 PM IST
article-image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A bomb was allegedly found inside an ATM of public bank in Jabalpur on Thursday, after an alleged attempt by unknown criminals to blow it up failed.

Police said the miscreants tried to use the explosive to break open the ATM and steal cash, but the bomb did not go off due to a technical fault.

Read Also
Indore News: Senior Congress Leader Pravesh Agrawal Dies Of Suffocation After Fire Breaks Out At His...
article-image

The incident took place late at night in the Gora Bazaar area on the day after Diwali.

According to information, the miscreants placed an explosive device inside the ATM machine, but it did not explode, preventing a major tragedy.

FPJ Shorts
IIM-Calcutta, SRFTI Sign MoU To Foster Academic & Research Collaboration
IIM-Calcutta, SRFTI Sign MoU To Foster Academic & Research Collaboration
Palghar Crime: Woman Booked For Forcing 10-Year-Old Tribal Girl Into Bonded Labour; Physical And Verbal Abuse Alleged
Palghar Crime: Woman Booked For Forcing 10-Year-Old Tribal Girl Into Bonded Labour; Physical And Verbal Abuse Alleged
President Droupadi Murmu Hails Kerala’s Progress Through Education & Literacy
President Droupadi Murmu Hails Kerala’s Progress Through Education & Literacy
UFC 321: Ciryl Gane Turns Heads In All-White 'Sheikh' Outfit During Face-Off With Tom Aspinall Ahead Of Heavyweight Title Clash; Video
UFC 321: Ciryl Gane Turns Heads In All-White 'Sheikh' Outfit During Face-Off With Tom Aspinall Ahead Of Heavyweight Title Clash; Video

In the morning, locals saw the ATM shutter open and informed the police.

The Gora Bazaar police team reached the spot and called the bomb disposal squad, which safely removed the explosive material.

Read Also
Bhopal News: Man Brutally Assaults 67-Year-Old Mother, Victim At Hospital With Head Injury
article-image

Initial investigation suggests that the criminals planned to blast the ATM and steal the cash inside.

Police have collected CCTV footage from the area and formed teams to identify the accused.

Some suspicious movements were also captured on camera.

ASP Suryakant Sharma said that the suspects tried to set off the explosive but failed due to a technical issue. A case has been registered, and a search operation is underway.

Police said the incident occurred when most residents were asleep after Diwali celebrations.

After the failed blast attempt, extra police force has been deployed near banks and ATMs, and citizens have been urged to report any suspicious activity immediately.

With inputs from FP news service

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: BJP Announces New Madhya Pradesh Team Under State President Hemant Khandelwal

MP News: BJP Announces New Madhya Pradesh Team Under State President Hemant Khandelwal

MP News: Three Road Accidents Leave One Dead, 28 Injured In Datia

MP News: Three Road Accidents Leave One Dead, 28 Injured In Datia

MP News: Bomb Found Inside Jabalpur ATM Post Diwali Night; Officials Suspect Loot Attempt

MP News: Bomb Found Inside Jabalpur ATM Post Diwali Night; Officials Suspect Loot Attempt

MP News: Man Poses As TTE Onboard Jhelum Express, Extorts Cash From 'Waiting' Passengers On Pretext...

MP News: Man Poses As TTE Onboard Jhelum Express, Extorts Cash From 'Waiting' Passengers On Pretext...

Man Pays ₹40k In Coins To Buy Scooter For Daughter In Chhattisgarh; Was Saving Since 6 Months--...

Man Pays ₹40k In Coins To Buy Scooter For Daughter In Chhattisgarh; Was Saving Since 6 Months--...