MP News: Bomb Found Inside Jabalpur ATM Post Diwali Night; Officials Suspect Loot Attempt

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A bomb was allegedly found inside an ATM of public bank in Jabalpur on Thursday, after an alleged attempt by unknown criminals to blow it up failed.

Police said the miscreants tried to use the explosive to break open the ATM and steal cash, but the bomb did not go off due to a technical fault.

The incident took place late at night in the Gora Bazaar area on the day after Diwali.

According to information, the miscreants placed an explosive device inside the ATM machine, but it did not explode, preventing a major tragedy.

In the morning, locals saw the ATM shutter open and informed the police.

The Gora Bazaar police team reached the spot and called the bomb disposal squad, which safely removed the explosive material.

Initial investigation suggests that the criminals planned to blast the ATM and steal the cash inside.

Police have collected CCTV footage from the area and formed teams to identify the accused.

Some suspicious movements were also captured on camera.

ASP Suryakant Sharma said that the suspects tried to set off the explosive but failed due to a technical issue. A case has been registered, and a search operation is underway.

Police said the incident occurred when most residents were asleep after Diwali celebrations.

After the failed blast attempt, extra police force has been deployed near banks and ATMs, and citizens have been urged to report any suspicious activity immediately.

With inputs from FP news service