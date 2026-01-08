 Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple To Celebrate Mahashivratri As 9-Day Shiv Navratri From Feb 6 To Feb 15
Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar Temple will celebrate Mahashivratri as a nine-day Shiv Navratri from February 6 to 15. Lord Mahakal will be worshipped in nine forms symbolising Shiva-Parvati’s wedding. Daily abhishek, Rudrapath and special aartis are planned. On Mahashivratri, grand midnight worship will be held.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Thursday, January 08, 2026, 06:16 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple To Celebrate Mahashivratri As 9-Day Shiv Navratri From Feb 6 To Feb 15 | X

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Ujjain’s revered Mahakaleshwar Temple is set to celebrate Mahashivratri as 9-day Shiv Navratri, this year. The celebration would be held from February 6 to February 15.

During these 9 days, Lord Mahakal will be worshipped in nine different forms, symbolising the wedding of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

Mahakal Temple is the only Jyotirlinga in the country where Shiv Navratri is observed from Phalgun Krishna Panchami to Trayodashi. 

The festival is celebrated as a traditional and cultural event, in which Lord Mahakal is adorned as a groom.

The Shiv Navratri celebrations will begin on February 6 with worship at Shri Koteshwar Mahadev Temple near Koti Teerth Kund.

After the puja, special rituals will be performed in the sanctum sanctorum. 

Daily rituals will include Panchamrit abhishek, Rudrapath by 11 Brahmins, special aartis and evening religious discourses.

On Mahashivratri, a grand midnight (Mahanishakal) worship will be performed, and the Lord will be adorned with a floral mukut.

Daily Shringar

Day 1: Chandan Shringar
Day 2: Sheshnag Shringar
Day 3: Ghatatop Shringar
Day 4: Chhabina Shringar
Day 5: Holkar Shringar
Day 6: Manmahesh Shringar
Day 7: Uma Mahesh Shringar
Day 8: Shiv Tandav Shringar

Day 9: Saptadhan Shringar

Aarti timings changed

Due to special rituals, aarti timings will change. 

The Bhog Aarti will be held at 1 pm instead of 10 am, while the evening aarti will take place at 3 pm instead of 5 pm. Temple authorities have started preparations for the grand festival.

