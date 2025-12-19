Post-Simhastha Kumbh 2027, Nashik Real Estate To See Major Growth, Says Kumbh Mela Commissioner Shekhar Singh | Sourced

Nashik: Owing to its religious significance, Nashik has earned the status of Maharashtra’s spiritual capital. Therefore, after the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela, the city’s real estate sector is expected to witness a bright future, expressed Kumbh Mela Authority Commissioner Shekhar Singh.



He was speaking at the grand inauguration of the Homeathon Property Expo, organised by the bankers’ and developers’ body NAREDCO at Dongre Ground on Thursday. On this occasion, Metropolitan Development Authority Commissioner Jalaj Sharma, BSNL General Manager Sarang Mandavikar, Tribal Development Commissioner Leena Bansod, Dr Vijay Kakatkar, Uday Shah, Deepak Chande, Viraj Shah, Raju Shah, Hitesh Thakkar, along with office-bearers of NAREDCO, were present.



Singh stated that just as reports indicate nearly a 30% growth in real estate in Prayagraj after the Kumbh Mela, a similar significant rise is expected in Nashik. Jalaj Sharma praised the organisers for offering diverse housing options at the Homeathon Property Expo by considering all sections of society in Nashik.





NAREDCO President Sunil Gavade said that several new concepts have been introduced in this year’s expo. As part of social responsibility, he also announced that 50,000 trees will be planted across the city. Chief Convener Jayesh Thakkar informed that 100 per cent of the stalls have been booked this year and shared detailed information about the overall organisation of the event.



On the occasion, NAREDCO office-bearers Abhay Nerkar, Shantanu Deshpande, Abhay Tated, Bhushan Mahajan, Bhavik Thakkar, Prashant Patil, Purushottam Deshpande, Tarachand Gupta, Rajendra Bagad, and Shashank Deshpande, along with several citizens, were present.