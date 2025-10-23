 Man Pays ₹40k In Coins To Buy Scooter For Daughter In Chhattisgarh; Was Saving Since 6 Months-- Video Wins Hearts
The story came to fore through a video which is being widely circulated on social media on Thursday. The video is also attracting huge applause and appreciation.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Thursday, October 23, 2025, 04:04 PM IST
Father Buys Scooter With ₹40k In Coins To Fulfil Daughter's Wish In Chhattisgarh - Video Wins Hearts | X

Jashpur (Chhattisgarh): A heartwarming moment unfolded when a farmer from Jashpur district of Chhatisgarh surprised his daughter by buying her a scooter using ₹40,000 in coins that he had saved over 6 months.

The moment attracted huge praise online, with people saying, ‘The father is winning in life!’

The story came to fore through a video which is being widely circulated on social media on Thursday. The video is also winning hearts of the people as it reflects a father's hardwork for his children's wishes.

In the video, the happiness is clearly visible on the faces of the family as well as the staff members. It can be seen how the entire table is occupied by a heap of coins. The daughter also can be seen clapping out of joy as her father purchases the vehicle. 

It is said that the farmer arrived at the showroom with bags full of coins to fulfill his daughter’s wish for a new scooter. The showroom staff counted the coins and completed the purchase.

The family received the scooter keys with smiles. Additionally, as part of a promotional offer, they were also given a mixer grinder along with the vehicle.

The heartwarming gesture has gone viral locally, with many praising the father’s love and dedication toward his daughter.

