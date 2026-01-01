 Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lauds DRDO's 'scientific excellence' on 68th Foundation Day, calls it vital for defence preparedness
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUnion Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lauds DRDO's 'scientific excellence' on 68th Foundation Day, calls it vital for defence preparedness

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lauds DRDO's 'scientific excellence' on 68th Foundation Day, calls it vital for defence preparedness

On DRDO’s 68th Foundation Day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh praised the organisation’s scientific excellence, unwavering commitment, and national duty. He highlighted DRDO’s role in strengthening India’s defence preparedness and advancing Atmanirbhar Bharat through indigenous, future-ready technologies, reinforcing strategic autonomy and confidence in the armed forces.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, January 01, 2026, 08:55 AM IST
article-image
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh | File

New Delhi: On the occasion of the 68th Foundation Day of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday extended heartfelt greetings to the scientists and personnel, praising their unwavering commitment, scientific excellence and deep sense of national duty.

DRDO is marking its 68th Foundation Day on Thursday. The organisation was established on this day in 1958 to strengthen India and make the country self-reliant in the fields of science and technology, particularly in defence.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's Tweet

Taking to X, the Defence Minister said, "On DRDO Day, I extend my heartfelt greetings to all DRDO scientists, personnel and their families. Their unwavering commitment, scientific excellence and sense of national duty are vital to strengthening India's defence preparedness and advancing Atmanirbhar Bharat in defence."

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Unveils Ambitious II&S Policy 2025 To Become India's First Trillion-Dollar Economy By 2030
Maharashtra Unveils Ambitious II&S Policy 2025 To Become India's First Trillion-Dollar Economy By 2030
Russia Releases Video Of Downed Drone Allegedly Used To Attack Vladimir Putin's Residence; Ukraine Dismisses Claim
Russia Releases Video Of Downed Drone Allegedly Used To Attack Vladimir Putin's Residence; Ukraine Dismisses Claim
Pune Civic Polls 2026: 34-Year-Old Shiv Sena Candidate Booked For Tearing, Swallowing Rival's AB Forms
Pune Civic Polls 2026: 34-Year-Old Shiv Sena Candidate Booked For Tearing, Swallowing Rival's AB Forms
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lauds DRDO's 'scientific excellence' on 68th Foundation Day, calls it vital for defence preparedness
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lauds DRDO's 'scientific excellence' on 68th Foundation Day, calls it vital for defence preparedness
Read Also
Union Home Minister Amit Shah Attacks TMC, Says 'Maa, Maati, Manush' Unsafe In Bengal
article-image
Read Also
Tamil Nadu To Hold First Jallikattu Of 2026 On January 3 In Thatchankurichi Village
article-image

"By developing indigenous, future-ready technologies, DRDO is reinforcing our strategic autonomy and the confidence of our armed forces. I wish the entire DRDO family a year of meaningful breakthroughs and continued service to the nation," Singh added.

About DRDO

DRDO was formed in 1958 through the merger of the Technical Development Establishment and the Directorate of Technical Development and Production of the Indian Ordnance Factories with the Defence Science Organisation, under the administration of then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

Later, in 1979, the Defence Research and Development Service (DRDS) was constituted as a service of Group ‘A’ officers and scientists, functioning directly under the administrative control of the Ministry of Defence.

Read Also
VIDEO: Kashmir Welcomes New Year With Heavy Tourist Rush & Snowy Cheer
article-image

With a vast network of 52 laboratories, DRDO is engaged in the development of defence technologies across a wide range of critical domains, including aeronautics, armaments, electronics, land combat engineering, life sciences, materials, missiles and naval systems.

Today, it stands as India's largest and most diverse research organisation in the defence sector.

The organisation comprises around 5,000 scientists belonging to the DRDS, along with approximately 25,000 other subordinate scientific, technical and supporting personnel, who together contribute to strengthening the country's defence capabilities and technological self-reliance.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lauds DRDO's 'scientific excellence' on 68th Foundation Day,...

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lauds DRDO's 'scientific excellence' on 68th Foundation Day,...

Tamil Nadu To Hold First Jallikattu Of 2026 On January 3 In Thatchankurichi Village

Tamil Nadu To Hold First Jallikattu Of 2026 On January 3 In Thatchankurichi Village

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Attacks TMC, Says 'Maa, Maati, Manush' Unsafe In Bengal

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Attacks TMC, Says 'Maa, Maati, Manush' Unsafe In Bengal

From Metros To Hill Stations, India Rings In New Year Under Tight Security; Videos Surface

From Metros To Hill Stations, India Rings In New Year Under Tight Security; Videos Surface

'Happiness, Health & Success To All': Congress MP Rahul Gandhi Extends New Year 2026 Greetings

'Happiness, Health & Success To All': Congress MP Rahul Gandhi Extends New Year 2026 Greetings