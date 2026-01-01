 Tamil Nadu To Hold First Jallikattu Of 2026 On January 3 In Thatchankurichi Village
IANSUpdated: Thursday, January 01, 2026, 08:50 AM IST
Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government has granted permission for the first Jallikattu event of 2026 to be held on January 3 at Thatchankurichi village in Pudukkottai district, officially marking the beginning of the state’s annual bull-taming season.

The approval was issued through a government gazette by the Animal Husbandry, Dairying, Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare Department.

The event has been permitted under the provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, as amended by the Tamil Nadu Amendment Act, 2017.

According to the notification, the Jallikattu must be conducted strictly in accordance with the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) prescribed by the state government and the Director of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services.

The district administration has been instructed to enforce all safety norms related to crowd management, public safety, and animal welfare, with special attention to disaster preparedness and emergency response mechanisms.

The order also reiterates that applications for conducting Jallikattu and similar traditional events must be submitted only through the designated online portal. Manual applications will not be entertained, a measure aimed at ensuring transparency and effective monitoring of compliance.

Thatchankurichi holds a unique place in Tamil Nadu’s Jallikattu tradition, as it customarily hosts the first event of every season.

Pudukkottai district, where the village is located, is also known for having the highest number of vaadivaasals -- designated entry points for bulls -- in the state.

Official data from previous years underline the scale of the event. In 2025, around 600 bulls and nearly 350 tamers took part, attracting more than 4,500 spectators. That year, injuries were reported to 10 bull owners, six tamers, four spectators and one bull. In 2024, the event witnessed the participation of over 700 bulls, with 22 people sustaining injuries.

Meanwhile, organisers of the Vinerpu Matha Jallikattu committee have begun preparatory work for the upcoming event. Officials said priority is being given to strengthening safety measures, crowd regulation and coordination among departments to ensure the smooth and incident-free conduct of the traditional sport.

