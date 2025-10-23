MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Transfers Bhai Dooj Gift Of ₹250 To Bank Accounts Of Beneficiaries Of Ladli Behna Yojana |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav transferred ₹250 each into the bank accounts of 1.27 crore women under the Ladli Bahna Yojana on the occasion of Bhai Dooj (October 23).

The transfer was made during a special program at the Chief Minister’s residence, in Bhopal on Thursday.

So far, a total of ₹44,917.92 crore has been directly deposited into the accounts of beneficiaries under this scheme.

After this installment, from November onwards, each eligible woman will start receiving ₹1,500 per month. For this the total cost is estimated to be over ₹300 crore.

CM extended wishes for Bhai Dooj

पावन पर्व भाई दूज की आप सभी को हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं।



भाई की प्रगति और लंबी आयु के लिए बहनों की कामना अमृत के समान है। प्रेम और समर्पण का यह पवित्र पर्व भाई-बहन के मधुर संबंधों को प्रगाढ़ करता है। आप सभी के जीवन में मधुरता अक्षुण्ण रहे, यही मंगलकामना है।#भाई_दूज… pic.twitter.com/PoVwY11qeT — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) October 23, 2025

Extending wishes on the occasion of Bhai Dooj, CM Yadav said that the relationship between Lord Krishna and Subhadra is a beautiful example of love and protection between brother and sister.

“Just as Lord Krishna always cared for his sister’s safety and dignity, our government is equally committed to ensuring the happiness, security and self-reliance of every Ladli Bahna in the state,” he said.

He added that Bhai Dooj is not just a festival, but a celebration of love, affection, and responsibility - where brothers promise to protect and support their sisters.

“The smiles of our sisters are the foundation of society’s prosperity,” the Chief Minister added.