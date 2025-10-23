 MP News: Man Brutally Thrashed, Head Shaved For Visiting Girlfriend In Sheopur; Video Goes Viral, Probe Launched
According to the police, both the parties were interviewed , but no written complaint has been filed yet

Arimitra BoseUpdated: Thursday, October 23, 2025, 08:42 PM IST
Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): A young man was beaten-up brutally and his head was forcibly shaved for meeting his lover in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur on Thursday.

According to reports, the young man had gone to the village to meet his girlfriend, when the girl's family members caught him red-handed. They allegedly dragged him to the middle of the village, thrashed him in public, and then shaved his head.

In the video, the distressed youth can be seen surrounded by a mob, where the mob is forcibly shaving off his head.

Check out the video below:

Villagers recorded the entire incident, and shared it on social media, where it quickly went viral. Following the video, Manpur Police Station in-charge Pappu Yadav sent a team to investigate the matter.

According to Yadav, both the parties have been interviewed , but no written complaint has been filed yet by both the side. Therefore, an FIR has not been registered so far.

Advocate Akash Tiwari stated that publicly assaulting, humiliating, and publicly releasing a video of someone being shaved is a serious crime. This is punishable not only under sections related to assault but also under sections related to insulting social reputation.

