MP News: 69 Blackbucks Trapped Using Boma Technique; 148 Caught So Far In Operation Blackbuck In Shajapur |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Under the Operation Capture Blackbuck, currently on in the Shajapur district to protect the standing crops from the animals, the Forest Department caught 69 antelopes on Thursday.

With the assistance of South African experts, these blackbucks were captured from agricultural fields in Lasudia Gagh, Nipania Khurd, Badarpur, and Pachner of Kalapipal tehsil in Shajapur.

The operation has been underway in the district since Monday. To date, 148 blackbucks have been captured and shifted to Mandsaur’s Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary, which is the second home for Cheetahs.

They are being captured through the Boma technique, which involves using a helicopter, in this case, a lightweight Robinson aircraft, to herd the animals through a funnel-shaped fence into a narrow enclosure or ‘boma’. From there, they will be guided into crates for relocation.

Wider net, to include Nilgais too

The Operation Capture Blackbuck will also be conducted in other assembly constituencies of Shajapur district. Blackbucks have been causing huge damage to farmers by preying on their standing crops.

This is the first-ever operation launched in the state to capture this Indian antelope. Nilgais will also be captured on being spotted and will be translocated either to the Kuno National Park or the Gandhi Sagar sanctuary.