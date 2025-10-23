MP News: State Cabinet Fixes Land Disposal Rate At Full Collector Guideline Value |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state cabinet has approved a major change in the land disposal policy, deciding that the reserved price of land will now be fixed at 100% of the area as per the Collector’s guideline rate. The move is expected to increase revenue for the state government.

As per the amendment to clause 10.11 of the Re-densification Policy 2022, the offset value—earlier determined on the basis of 60% area and 100% guideline rate—will now be calculated on 100% area and 100% guideline rate. Officials said this adjustment will help generate more funds for development projects.

Interest-free farm loan scheme extended

The cabinet approved the continuation of the zero-interest short-term loan scheme for farmers for 2025–26. Loans will be disbursed through cooperative societies, with the due date for Kharif 2025 set as March 28 and for Rabi 2025–26 as June 15. No interest will be charged on loan up to Rs 3 lakh. The state has set a target of Rs 23,000 crore for loan distribution.

New scheme to track SDG progress

The cabinet also approved the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) Valuation Scheme for the next five years. Under the plan, SDG implementation and monitoring will be carried out at the state, district and block levels.

Districts will be ranked through a dedicated dashboard. The top two districts will receive awards of Rs 1 crore and Rs 75 lakh respectively, which can be used toward any of the 17 SDG targets. The scheme will cost about Rs 19.10 crore and aims to promote social, economic and environmental development.

810 new posts sanctioned in hospitals

The cabinet sanctioned 810 new posts for operation and upgradation of district hospitals in Tikamgarh, Neemuch, Singrauli, Sheopur and Dindori, including expansion of facilities by 100 beds in each hospital.