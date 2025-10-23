MP News: MLAs Buying EVs To Get 6% Of Subsidy On Loan; A Separate Proposal To Be Put Up Before The Cabinet |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The cabinet discussed the subsidy on loans to the legislators for buying vehicles on Thursday. It was said in the cabinet that the legislators taking a loan of Rs 15 lakh to buy vehicles got 6% of subsidy.

Similarly, those who take loans of Rs 30 lakh should get a 2% subsidy on loans. According to sources, the ministers demanded the government give a 6% subsidy on the Rs 30 lakh loan, too.

Reacting to the request of the ministers, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said if the ministers intended to buy electric vehicles, they might get a 6% subsidy on loans. The cabinet decided that there should be a separate proposal for a 6% subsidy.

Many ministers connected with video conference

According to reports, many ministers were connected to the cabinet meeting through video conferencing because of Bhai Dooj. Seventeen cabinet ministers were present in the cabinet, and the rest of them participated in it through video conferencing.

Kailash Vijayvargiya, Prahlad Patel, Uday Pratap Singh, and other ministers participated in the cabinet through video conferencing.