MP News: Panna Police Recover Two Looted Rifles, Attackers Still Elusive | AI Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Panna police on Thursday recovered two INSAS rifles that were looted by villagers who attacked a police team a day earlier while trying to free an arrested accused. Two policemen were injured in the assault, which took place in Dharampur village of Panna district.

SDOP Rajesh Singh Bhadoria said the villagers, including relatives of the accused, pelted stones and used sharp weapons during the attack on Wednesday evening. In the chaos, they snatched two service rifles from policemen, which were later recovered.

The team from Brajpur police station had gone to arrest Pancham Singh Yadav, who is wanted under BNS Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder). Yadav allegedly laid a live electric wire in his field to trap wild animals, which resulted in death of an innocent man.

Police said that after taking the accused into custody, one team left for the station while the second team came under attack. Station in-charge Mahendra Singh Bhadoria and constable Ram Niranjan Das sustained injuries and are undergoing treatment at Birla Hospital, Satna.

The SDOP said that multiple teams have been deployed to trace and arrest absconding attackers. They will be nabbed soon, he said.