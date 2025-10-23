MP News: Sarpanch Representative Brutally Beats, Slaps Dalit Woman After She Demands ₹10K Given For Housing Scheme In Chhatarpur--VIDEO

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A Dalit woman was beaten by a sarpanch representative after she asked for her money back in Chhatarpur on Thursday.

The incident took place recently and its video has gone viral on social media.

In the video, the woman is seen lying on the ground while the man holds her hands with one hand and continuously slaps her with the other.

Watch the video below :

Sarpanch representative beats a Dalit woman when she asks him to return 10k rupees given for a government housing scheme in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur. #MPMews #MadhyaPradesh #FreePressMP pic.twitter.com/iVGoMhsJaa — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) October 23, 2025

According to information, the incident took place in Manetha village under Prithvipur Janpad of Niwari district, Madhya Pradesh.

According to reports, the woman, Shanti Ahirwar, had given ₹10,000 to Rajkumar Sahu, the husband and representative of the village sarpanch, to get a house under a government housing scheme.

When she did not receive the benefit, she demanded her money back, which led to an argument. Sahu then allegedly assaulted her in the middle of the road.

Despite the woman’s formal complaint being filed with the local authorities, no action has been taken against the accused so far.

The shocking video has gone viral on social media, drawing widespread public anger and outrage, with many people strongly demanding strict legal action against the sarpanch representative for his violent and abusive behavior.