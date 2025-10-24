 MP News: 5-Year-Old Dies During Blood Transfusion In Neemuch; Family Blames Doctor
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP News: 5-Year-Old Dies During Blood Transfusion In Neemuch; Family Blames Doctor

MP News: 5-Year-Old Dies During Blood Transfusion In Neemuch; Family Blames Doctor

The enraged family accused the doctor of administering heavy dose of medication to the girl which worsened her condition

Arimitra BoseUpdated: Friday, October 24, 2025, 07:20 PM IST
article-image
5-Year-Old Dies During Blood Transfusion In Neemuch; Family Blames Doctor |

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): A 5-year-old girl suffering from thalassemia died during a routine blood transfusion in Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch district on Thursday.

Dimple (5), a resident of Kesunda and daughter of Vikas Anjana, was receiving treatment at the hospital for the past five years.

According to the family, Dimple was brought for a routine blood transfusion. During the blood transfusion, the girl's condition suddenly deteriorated, after which she was referred to Udaipur.

Unfortunately, she died on the way.

FPJ Shorts
Central Railway To Operate 24 Festive Special Trains Across Divisions For Diwali & Chhath Passengers On October 26; Check Details
Central Railway To Operate 24 Festive Special Trains Across Divisions For Diwali & Chhath Passengers On October 26; Check Details
Calcutta High Court Revokes FIR Immunity Granted To Suvendu Adhikari
Calcutta High Court Revokes FIR Immunity Granted To Suvendu Adhikari
Election Commission To Begin Special Revision Of Electoral Rolls In Tamil Nadu Ahead Of 2026 Polls
Election Commission To Begin Special Revision Of Electoral Rolls In Tamil Nadu Ahead Of 2026 Polls
Central Railway To Run Additional AC Superfast Special Trains Between CSMT – Nagpur For Diwali And Chhath Passengers; Check Details
Central Railway To Run Additional AC Superfast Special Trains Between CSMT – Nagpur For Diwali And Chhath Passengers; Check Details
Read Also
Indore News: After Rat Menace, Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport Slips To 4th Position In Latest ASQ...
article-image

Allegations of Negligence

The enraged family accused the doctor of administering heavy dose of medication to the girl which worsened her condition, causing severe abdominal pain.

They also claimed that the doctor did not inform them properly about her situation which delayed her referral to another hospital.

Slogans raised against the doctor, FIR demanded

After the girl's death, the family brought her body back the Hospital and protested outside, shouting slogans against the doctor. They demanded that a police case (FIR) be filed for negligence.

Cantonment Police Station in-charge Virendra Jha and City Police Station in-charge Vikas Patel arrived at the scene with a heavy police force and attempted to pacify the family, but they remained adamant on their demands.

Read Also
MP News: Carbide Gun Victim Count Doubles To 36 In 2 Days In Gwalior; Manufacturer Arrested
article-image

Doctor Denies Negligence

The girl's doctor stated that she was a regular thalassemia patient and that blood transfusion reactions can happen in such cases. The doctor denied any negligence and said that thalassemia patients are prone to a blood transfusion reaction. He stated that the procedure was stopped as soon as her condition worsened and she was referred to Udaipur immediately.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: Constable’s Passing Out Parade Held At BSF's Subsidiary Training Centre

Indore News: Constable’s Passing Out Parade Held At BSF's Subsidiary Training Centre

MP News: Ratlam In Indore Economic Hub To Power Regional Growth

MP News: Ratlam In Indore Economic Hub To Power Regional Growth

Indore News: PG Student Loses 22 Kg After Severe Harassment By Seniors At MGM Medical College

Indore News: PG Student Loses 22 Kg After Severe Harassment By Seniors At MGM Medical College

MP News: 5-Year-Old Dies During Blood Transfusion In Neemuch; Family Blames Doctor

MP News: 5-Year-Old Dies During Blood Transfusion In Neemuch; Family Blames Doctor

MP News: Youth’s Death In Road Accident Sparks Protest On NH-3; Villagers Demand Service Road In...

MP News: Youth’s Death In Road Accident Sparks Protest On NH-3; Villagers Demand Service Road In...