MP News: 5-Year-Old Dies During Blood Transfusion In Neemuch; Family Blames Doctor

5-Year-Old Dies During Blood Transfusion In Neemuch; Family Blames Doctor

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): A 5-year-old girl suffering from thalassemia died during a routine blood transfusion in Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch district on Thursday.

Dimple (5), a resident of Kesunda and daughter of Vikas Anjana, was receiving treatment at the hospital for the past five years.

According to the family, Dimple was brought for a routine blood transfusion. During the blood transfusion, the girl's condition suddenly deteriorated, after which she was referred to Udaipur.

Unfortunately, she died on the way.

Allegations of Negligence

The enraged family accused the doctor of administering heavy dose of medication to the girl which worsened her condition, causing severe abdominal pain.

They also claimed that the doctor did not inform them properly about her situation which delayed her referral to another hospital.

Slogans raised against the doctor, FIR demanded

After the girl's death, the family brought her body back the Hospital and protested outside, shouting slogans against the doctor. They demanded that a police case (FIR) be filed for negligence.

Cantonment Police Station in-charge Virendra Jha and City Police Station in-charge Vikas Patel arrived at the scene with a heavy police force and attempted to pacify the family, but they remained adamant on their demands.

Doctor Denies Negligence

The girl's doctor stated that she was a regular thalassemia patient and that blood transfusion reactions can happen in such cases. The doctor denied any negligence and said that thalassemia patients are prone to a blood transfusion reaction. He stated that the procedure was stopped as soon as her condition worsened and she was referred to Udaipur immediately.