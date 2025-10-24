Madhya Pradesh October 24 2025, Weather Update: Warm And Sunny Now; Rain, Thunderstorms Expected This Weekend In Indore, Bhopal, Vidisha & More

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Many parts of the state are warm and sunny, but the state will see more clouds and some rain from the weekend.

People should keep an umbrella handy in some cities as scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are expected in the next few days.

Read Also From Pizza Sandwich To Bachelor Aloo Masala Sandwich, Check Out 10 Best Places In Indore

Bhopal and nearby areas are bright and warm today, with clear skies. But from Saturday and into Sunday there will be more clouds and a chance of rain and thunderstorms in places.

Temperatures will stay around 30°C by day and fall to about 20–22°C at night.

Indore is also sunny today and pleasant. Forecasters say late Saturday and Sunday could bring variable clouds and a few thunderstorms, with daytime highs near 30°C and nights around 20–21°C. If you plan outdoor events this weekend, watch for brief showers.

Gwalior is mostly sunny now and will stay warm through Saturday. Clouds will increase toward Monday, and rain or thunderstorms are possible early next week. Daytime highs may reach about 31–32°C.

Jabalpur and the eastern parts are seeing hazy sun today. Forecasts show more cloud cover from Saturday with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms through next week. Temperatures will be in the high 20s to low 30s°C.

Rewa and nearby districts are warm now but will turn more humid and cloudy this weekend. Heavy clouds and a few showers are likely by mid to late next week, with daytime highs near 31–32°C.

Other cities such as Ujjain, Sagar and Ratlam follow a similar pattern: warm and sunny today, growing clouds by the weekend and scattered rain or thunderstorms in places.

If you are traveling, check local weather updates before you leave. Stay safe on the roads during heavy rain and avoid standing under trees in strong winds.