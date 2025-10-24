 Indore News: Truck Carrying Beer Worth ₹33.6 Lakh To Dry State Gujarat Seized In Betma
Authorities suspect that the consignment was being illegally transported to the dry state of Gujarat

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, October 24, 2025, 09:23 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A truck loaded with beer worth ₹33.60 lakh was seized by police in the Betma police station area on Thursday.

Authorities suspect that the consignment was being illegally transported to the dry state of Gujarat. The driver is being interrogated to identify the consignor and consignee involved in the case.

DSP (Headquarters) Umakant Choudhary informed Free Press that acting on a tip-off, Betma police station in-charge Meena Karnawat and her team intercepted a truck on the Indore–Ahmedabad Highway.

The driver failed to produce any valid transport permits and initially tried to mislead the police by claiming that the truck was carrying fertiliser. Upon inspection, police discovered that the bags contained cartons of beer.

Around 1,200 cases of beer of a particular brand were recovered from the vehicle. The driver, identified as Teju Singh from Agar Malwa, was arrested after failing to provide details of the sender and receiver. The seized liquor is valued at ₹33.60 lakh, while the truck itself is worth ₹15 lakh.

Since the vehicle was coming from the Indore side, police suspect that the beer was destined for Gujarat. Efforts are underway to identify and take action against those responsible for sending the consignment.

