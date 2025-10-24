Indore News: Delhi-Indore Train Delayed By 15 Hours; Derailment Of A Freight Train Near Vrindavan Caused Delay | ANI

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The journey of the passengers aboard train no. 12416 Delhi-Indore Intercity Express train from Delhi to Indore became an ordeal due to inordinate delay.

The train, which was supposed to arrive in the city in 12 hours on Wednesday morning, reached the railway station at 1.05 AM in the night, after a delay of 15 hours.

Railway officials said that the track was blocked between Vrindavan Road and Ajhai stations near Mathura due to a freight train derailment. Due to this, more than 30 trains running on this route were affected. Many were diverted and cancelled. Train no. 12416 (the Delhi-Indore Intercity Express) departed from Delhi at 21:50 hours on Tuesday night.

It was scheduled to reach Indore the next day at 10:05 AM. However, due to the track closure near Mathura, it remained stranded between Delhi and Mathura throughout the day. After the track was cleared, it arrived at the city railway station on Wednesday at 1.O5 AM in the night. Thus, the 12-hour journey took 27 hours.

As per the schedule, after arriving at the city railway station the train no. 12415 Indore-Delhi departs for Delhi at 17:10 PM and reaches Delhi at 6:20 AM the next day. Due to the delay in the incoming train, the departing train was also delayed by 9 hours and left at 2.00 AM

Passengers discomfited

The 15-hour delay in the incoming train caused immense hardships for passengers. They lacked adequate food and water. Women, children and the elderly passengers in the train faced a lot of discomfort.

Passengers complained that if the track was closed, the train should not have departed from Delhi, allowing them to spend the night in Delhi. Meanwhile, passengers traveling from Indore to Delhi had also reached the station in the afternoon. They too were frustrated, waiting on the platform until late at night.