 MP News: Poems Emerge From Feelings, Not Planning, Says Piyush Mishra
Lyricist and actor Piyush Mishra said poetry stems from feelings, not planning, emerging naturally from personal experiences and emotions. Speaking at the 8th Bhopal Literature and Art Festival at Bharat Bhawan, he discussed his book Tumari Kya Aukat Hai, emphasizing self-reflection and understanding personal limits.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, January 09, 2026, 10:01 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Lyricist and film actor Piyush Mishra said that for him, poems are not preplanned works, they are feelings that emerge from circumstances and personal experience. Instead of penning words, he prefers to listen to them. Suffering, anguish and emotions naturally take the shape of poetry.

He was speaking at the inaugural session of the 8th edition of Bhopal Literature and Art Festival (BLF) at Bharat Bhawan on Friday.

Talking about his popular book “Tumari Kya Aukat Hai”, Mishra explained that the word “Aukat” is not an insult or a challenge, but a question one should ask oneself. It introduces people to their limits, fears and truth.

Sharing his life struggles, he said theater is a passion, not a profession. Moving from Gwalior to Delhi was a tough challenge, and establishing acting as a profession was not easy. Yet, he devoted himself to theater from 1980 to 1985.

Recalling a life-changing incident, he said he suffered a brain stroke in 2009, and doctors warned he might be confined to a wheelchair. At that time, filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj recommended a renowned doctor, which led Mishra to meditation and healing. Practising Vipassana changed his life and helped him stand on his own feet again.

Senior litterateur Govind Mishra was chief guest at the BLF inaugural function. Founder Raghav Chandra said Bhopal has a rich tradition of cultural activities, and there was a need to provide a wider platform. In a changing scenario, literature gives new direction to human beings.

article-image

The first day saw participation from eminent personalities in various sessions. During “Gandhi Perspective in 21st Century”, Dr Ranu Uniyal and Anuradha Shankar expressed their thoughts.

