Indore News: Ex-Students Want Government To Take Over Indore Christian College

Indore News: Governor Urged To Protect DAVV's Land From 'Encroachers'

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A delegation of former students of Indore Christian College submitted a memorandum to Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) vice chancellor Prof Rakesh Singhai, addressed to Governor and Chief Minister, demanding that the historic institute be operated and controlled by the state government through the university.

The delegation stated that Indore Christian College is not only a protected historical heritage of the city but also a renowned centre of higher education that has produced eminent personalities in politics, cinema, administration, journalism, sports and the judiciary. Located in the heart of Indore, the campus has vast infrastructure, including multiple buildings and large sports grounds, making it suitable for academic expansion.

The memorandum highlighted that several self-financed courses could be started by the university at the college campus, along with the expansion of administrative facilities. Currently, courses such as BA, BCom and LLB have been running at the institution for years. It was also recalled that former President of India, late Shankar Dayal Sharma, had announced the introduction of science courses during his visit to Indore, a promise that remains unfulfilled.

The delegation emphasised that if government takes over the college, it would benefit students from middle-class, general, Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, Other Backward Classes and minority communities by ensuring access to affordable higher education. They also pointed out that the existing university administrative building has become inadequate, considering the growing population of Indore, and the Christian College campus could accommodate several university departments.

Drawing parallels with the operation of Sugni Devi College under the university, the delegation urged that a proposal be passed in the university s Executive Council for similar governance of Indore Christian College. They appealed to the Governor, Chief Minister, higher education minister, Indore divisional commissioner and district collector to forward the proposal in the interest of students.

The memorandum also raised concerns that the prime land of the historic campus is under threat from land mafias and illegal colonisers, stressing that it should be preserved exclusively for educational purposes. Vice-chancellor assured the delegation that a formal letter would be sent to the state government regarding the matter.

The delegation included former executive council member Tej Prakash Rane, Rakesh Singh Yadav, Devendra Singh Yadav, Pritish Das, Manish Modi, Sunny Rajpal, Yashpal Gehlot, Sanjay Yadav and Jeetu Gudgaonkar, who were present during the submission of the memorandum.