 Indore News: Ex-Students Want Government To Take Over Indore Christian College
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: Ex-Students Want Government To Take Over Indore Christian College

Indore News: Ex-Students Want Government To Take Over Indore Christian College

Former students of Indore Christian College have urged the state government to take over and run the historic institution through DAVV. Submitting a memorandum to Vice-Chancellor Prof Rakesh Singhai, they said government control would protect the heritage campus, expand affordable education, prevent land encroachment and allow academic and administrative expansion.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, January 10, 2026, 12:10 AM IST
article-image
Indore News: Governor Urged To Protect DAVV’s Land From ‘Encroachers’ |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A delegation of former students of Indore Christian College submitted a memorandum to Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) vice chancellor Prof Rakesh Singhai, addressed to Governor and Chief Minister, demanding that the historic institute be operated and controlled by the state government through the university.

The delegation stated that Indore Christian College is not only a protected historical heritage of the city but also a renowned centre of higher education that has produced eminent personalities in politics, cinema, administration, journalism, sports and the judiciary. Located in the heart of Indore, the campus has vast infrastructure, including multiple buildings and large sports grounds, making it suitable for academic expansion.

The memorandum highlighted that several self-financed courses could be started by the university at the college campus, along with the expansion of administrative facilities. Currently, courses such as BA, BCom and LLB have been running at the institution for years. It was also recalled that former President of India, late Shankar Dayal Sharma, had announced the introduction of science courses during his visit to Indore, a promise that remains unfulfilled.

The delegation emphasised that if government takes over the college, it would benefit students from middle-class, general, Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, Other Backward Classes and minority communities by ensuring access to affordable higher education. They also pointed out that the existing university administrative building has become inadequate, considering the growing population of Indore, and the Christian College campus could accommodate several university departments.

FPJ Shorts
NMMC Elections 2026: ₹16.16 Lakh Cash Seized From Mercedes At APMC Check Post Amid Model Code Enforcement
NMMC Elections 2026: ₹16.16 Lakh Cash Seized From Mercedes At APMC Check Post Amid Model Code Enforcement
Mumbai Crime: 81-Year-Old Man Booked For Extorting ₹50,000 By Posing As FDA Official In Borivali
Mumbai Crime: 81-Year-Old Man Booked For Extorting ₹50,000 By Posing As FDA Official In Borivali
Pune Civic Polls 2026: 'Workers From Both NCP Factions Want Unity,' Says Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar
Pune Civic Polls 2026: 'Workers From Both NCP Factions Want Unity,' Says Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar
Panvel Civic Elections 2026: Chief Election Observer Visits Media Certification And Monitoring Cell At PMC Headquarters
Panvel Civic Elections 2026: Chief Election Observer Visits Media Certification And Monitoring Cell At PMC Headquarters

Drawing parallels with the operation of Sugni Devi College under the university, the delegation urged that a proposal be passed in the university s Executive Council for similar governance of Indore Christian College. They appealed to the Governor, Chief Minister, higher education minister, Indore divisional commissioner and district collector to forward the proposal in the interest of students.

The memorandum also raised concerns that the prime land of the historic campus is under threat from land mafias and illegal colonisers, stressing that it should be preserved exclusively for educational purposes. Vice-chancellor assured the delegation that a formal letter would be sent to the state government regarding the matter.

Read Also
MP News: Vast Difference In Death Relief— Family Of Men Killed By Jumbos Get ₹8lakh While Only...
article-image

The delegation included former executive council member Tej Prakash Rane, Rakesh Singh Yadav, Devendra Singh Yadav, Pritish Das, Manish Modi, Sunny Rajpal, Yashpal Gehlot, Sanjay Yadav and Jeetu Gudgaonkar, who were present during the submission of the memorandum.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Poems Emerge From Feelings, Not Planning, Says Piyush Mishra

MP News: Poems Emerge From Feelings, Not Planning, Says Piyush Mishra

Indore News: Ex-Students Want Government To Take Over Indore Christian College

Indore News: Ex-Students Want Government To Take Over Indore Christian College

Indore Water Tragedy: Congress Attacks BJP, Calls For Nyay Yatra

Indore Water Tragedy: Congress Attacks BJP, Calls For Nyay Yatra

Indore News: MPMRCL MD Inspects City Metro

Indore News: MPMRCL MD Inspects City Metro

Indore Water Tragedy: Relief & Preventive Measures Intensified In Bhagirathpura; 15 New Diarrhoea...

Indore Water Tragedy: Relief & Preventive Measures Intensified In Bhagirathpura; 15 New Diarrhoea...