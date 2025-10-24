Indore News: IMC To Take Prompt Action On Tap Connection Request | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Highlighting the frequent complaints regarding water connection delays, municipal commissioner Dilip Kumar Yadav on Thursday directed the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) officials to take prompt action on tap connection requests.

“Efforts should be made to reduce the turnaround time for new tap connections. When requests for water connections come in, our goal is to ensure immediate site visits and prompt installation.

Directions have been issued so that citizens do not face unnecessary inconvenience,” he said while chairing a review meeting with all additional commissioners, zonal officers, assistant revenue officers, building officers, building inspectors, water supply and drainage engineers and departmental heads to assess ongoing work and address civic concerns.

During the meeting, discussions were held on routine administrative matters, zonal issues and complaints received through the CM Helpline, among other topics. The commissioner sought detailed updates from officials and issued necessary directions for efficient redressal of public grievances.

Yadav also pointed out discrepancies between property IDs and water tax records, emphasizing the need for accurate data. “Sometimes due to staff shortage, errors or omissions occur.

To resolve this, we are planning a detailed survey in one ward by deploying additional teams. This will help us identify missing property IDs and households that have not been included in the tax or water-drainage database,” he added.

The pilot survey, to be conducted in one selected ward over the next three to four days, will help identify data gaps related to property IDs, waste management IDs and tax collection. Staff from other wards will also be temporarily deployed to ensure the survey is completed swiftly. Based on the findings of this pilot, the process will be replicated in other wards in a phased manner.

Addressing the issue of road maintenance, Yadav said that patchwork activities had commenced in the first week of October, with around 70 to 80 percent of the work already completed. “The progress slowed slightly during the festive period, but major roads were prioritized for immediate repair. The remaining roads will be completed soon,” he said.

He further added that issues related to the construction of master plan roads were also being addressed on priority to ensure smoother urban connectivity.