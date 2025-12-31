Indore News: 16-Year-Old Class 10 Student Ends Life In Rented House | Representative Image

UJJAIN (Madhya Pradesh): A school student committed suicide by hanging himself on Monday evening. Yash Patidar (16), originally from Tonkhurd, was living in a rented room in Kanchan Vihar Colony owned by one Manglesh Patidar, with his friend Yashwant Patidar and was studying in class 10.

His body was handed over to his family after a post mortem examination on Tuesday.

Yashwant said that Yash had returned from school on Monday afternoon. His uncle Sanjay Patidar had also come to visit him at that time. Yash seemed completely normal and even joked with his uncle.

After his uncle left, all the friends ate and went to sleep. When the friends woke up in the evening, Yash was missing. After he didn’t return for a long time, his friends went to look for him on the roof, where they found him hanging from a noose made of a muffler near the stairs. The friends immediately took Yash down and with the help of local residents, took him to the Government Charak Hospital, where doctors declared him dead after examination.

According to his friends, Yash did not have a mobile phone and had never mentioned any kind of stress or problems. The Neelganga police have registered a case. No suicide note was recovered from the scene, leaving the reasons for the suicide a mystery.