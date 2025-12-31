 Indore News: 16-Year-Old Class 10 Student Ends Life In Rented House
FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, December 31, 2025, 03:36 AM IST
Representative Image

UJJAIN (Madhya Pradesh): A school student committed suicide by hanging himself on Monday evening. Yash Patidar (16), originally from Tonkhurd, was living in a rented room in Kanchan Vihar Colony owned by one Manglesh Patidar, with his friend Yashwant Patidar and was studying in class 10.

His body was handed over to his family after a post mortem examination on Tuesday.

According to his friends, Yash did not have a mobile phone and had never mentioned any kind of stress or problems. The Neelganga police have registered a case. No suicide note was recovered from the scene, leaving the reasons for the suicide a mystery.

