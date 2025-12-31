 Indore News: Kindly Wait For Hours As Doctor Refuses Autopsy At District Hospital
Indore News: Kindly Wait For Hours As Doctor Refuses Autopsy At District Hospital

RMO Nema said that the CMHO had assigned doctors from various city Primary Health Centers (PHCs) to handle post-mortem duties. However, the doctor assigned for Tuesday refused to perform the autopsies. “We will issue a show-cause notice to the assigned doctor, requiring him to provide a reason for not reporting for duty,” Dr Nema added.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, December 31, 2025, 03:00 AM IST
article-image
Indore News: Kindly Wait For Hours As Doctor Refuses Autopsy At District Hospital | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Family members of a deceased man faced hours of distress at Indore District Hospital when the duty doctor refused to perform a post-mortem on Tuesday.

Among those affected were the relatives of 50-year-old Santosh, son of Raghunath, a Rau resident, who died after being struck by a train in the Rau police station area. Grieving kin were left waiting due to the doctor’s absence.

Dr Satish Nema, Resident Medical Officer (RMO) of the district hospital, said the matter came to his attention after Dr Pushpraj Singh, the assigned duty doctor, failed to arrive. To resolve the issue, Dr Nema immediately arranged for Dr Raj Garg to perform the autopsy.

Show-cause notice to be issued to assigned doctor

Letter to exempt from autopsies signed by six doctors surfaced on social media

A letter signed by six doctors and addressed to the CMHO surfaced on social media, requesting exemption from post-mortem duties to focus on their primary responsibilities, raising concerns over hospital accountability and service delivery.

