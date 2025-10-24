Indore News: City's Super-Specialty Healthcare To Get A Boost Under CM Care Scheme | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh government has unveiled a major plan to upgrade Indore’s healthcare infrastructure under the CM Care Scheme, with a special focus on developing super-specialty medical services at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) Medical College and MY Hospital.

In the first phase, Indore will be among the five cities along with Bhopal, Gwalior, Rewa and Sagar to establish advanced facilities for cardiac sciences, oncology and organ transplant. These specialized departments will include modern operation theatres, high-end diagnostics and advanced patient care units designed to reduce reliance on private hospitals.

Deputy chief minister Rajendra Shukla, who chaired the review meeting of the public health and medical education department, emphasized that Indore’s super-specialty unit would be developed as a state model for tertiary healthcare. Officials have been directed to prepare detailed proposals for infrastructure, recruitment and procurement of medical equipment for cabinet approval.

The government plans to fill specialist positions and upgrade hostels, laboratories and diagnostic centres at MGM Medical College on a priority basis. The deputy CM has instructed that proposals for both manpower and infrastructure be submitted simultaneously to avoid administrative delays.

According to officials, recruitment of 267 doctors and specialists is underway statewide, with several appointments already completed.

Three key super-specialty areas for Indore

Cardiac sciences: The project will include facilities for cardiothoracic vascular surgery, angiography and angioplasty — strengthening MY Hospital’s existing cardiology department.

Oncology: A comprehensive cancer care unit will be developed, integrating medical, surgical and radiation oncology services.

Organ transplant: Indore will also be equipped with infrastructure to perform advanced organ transplants, including kidney and liver procedures.