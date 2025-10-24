 Indore News: City's Super-Specialty Healthcare To Get A Boost Under CM Care Scheme
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: City's Super-Specialty Healthcare To Get A Boost Under CM Care Scheme

Indore News: City's Super-Specialty Healthcare To Get A Boost Under CM Care Scheme

The deputy CM has instructed that proposals for both manpower and infrastructure be submitted simultaneously

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, October 24, 2025, 12:21 AM IST
article-image
Indore News: City's Super-Specialty Healthcare To Get A Boost Under CM Care Scheme | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh government has unveiled a major plan to upgrade Indore’s healthcare infrastructure under the CM Care Scheme, with a special focus on developing super-specialty medical services at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) Medical College and MY Hospital.

In the first phase, Indore will be among the five cities along with Bhopal, Gwalior, Rewa and Sagar to establish advanced facilities for cardiac sciences, oncology and organ transplant. These specialized departments will include modern operation theatres, high-end diagnostics and advanced patient care units designed to reduce reliance on private hospitals.

Deputy chief minister Rajendra Shukla, who chaired the review meeting of the public health and medical education department, emphasized that Indore’s super-specialty unit would be developed as a state model for tertiary healthcare. Officials have been directed to prepare detailed proposals for infrastructure, recruitment and procurement of medical equipment for cabinet approval.

Read Also
Indore News: City's MY Hospital To Get 1,700 Beds Under Revised Hi-Tech Plan
article-image

The government plans to fill specialist positions and upgrade hostels, laboratories and diagnostic centres at MGM Medical College on a priority basis. The deputy CM has instructed that proposals for both manpower and infrastructure be submitted simultaneously to avoid administrative delays.

FPJ Shorts
Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Accuses UP Govt Of Negligence Over Supply Of Fake Cough Syrup
Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Accuses UP Govt Of Negligence Over Supply Of Fake Cough Syrup
BSP Expels Lucknow-Kanpur Coordinator Shamsuddin Rain Over Indiscipline
BSP Expels Lucknow-Kanpur Coordinator Shamsuddin Rain Over Indiscipline
Mumbai News: Part Of Salvation Army Building Collapses During Birthday Celebration In Byculla
Mumbai News: Part Of Salvation Army Building Collapses During Birthday Celebration In Byculla
Mukesh Sahani’s Political Comeback: Declared INDIA Bloc’s Deputy CM Face In Bihar
Mukesh Sahani’s Political Comeback: Declared INDIA Bloc’s Deputy CM Face In Bihar

According to officials, recruitment of 267 doctors and specialists is underway statewide, with several appointments already completed.

Three key super-specialty areas for Indore

Cardiac sciences: The project will include facilities for cardiothoracic vascular surgery, angiography and angioplasty — strengthening MY Hospital’s existing cardiology department.

Oncology: A comprehensive cancer care unit will be developed, integrating medical, surgical and radiation oncology services.

Organ transplant: Indore will also be equipped with infrastructure to perform advanced organ transplants, including kidney and liver procedures.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: City's Super-Specialty Healthcare To Get A Boost Under CM Care Scheme

Indore News: City's Super-Specialty Healthcare To Get A Boost Under CM Care Scheme

Indore News: Metro Gets ₹1,668 Crore ADB Loan For Underground Corridor

Indore News: Metro Gets ₹1,668 Crore ADB Loan For Underground Corridor

Indore Businessman Agrawal’s Death: Fire Caused By Akhand Jyot Spread Rapidly Due To Wooden...

Indore Businessman Agrawal’s Death: Fire Caused By Akhand Jyot Spread Rapidly Due To Wooden...

Indore News: Delhi-Indore Train Delayed By 15 Hours; Derailment Of A Freight Train Near Vrindavan...

Indore News: Delhi-Indore Train Delayed By 15 Hours; Derailment Of A Freight Train Near Vrindavan...

Indore News: 8-Year-Old Boy Dies After 6 Days Battle With Suffocation; 10-Year-Old Brother Too Had...

Indore News: 8-Year-Old Boy Dies After 6 Days Battle With Suffocation; 10-Year-Old Brother Too Had...