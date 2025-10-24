Indore News: Metro Gets ₹1,668 Crore ADB Loan For Underground Corridor | File Pic (Representative Image)

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a Rs 1,668 crore (approximately $190 million) loan to support the development of the underground corridor of the Indore Metro Rail Project.

The financial assistance to Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MPMRCL) will be repaid over a period of nearly two decades or more, said metro officials on Thursday.

The funding will help construct an 8.62-kilometre underground metro line with seven stations, connecting some of the most congested parts of the city to the airport. The project aims to significantly improve urban mobility, reduce pollution, and promote inclusive and sustainable growth in Madhya Pradesh’s commercial capital.

“Indore’s rapid urbanisation has created challenges of congestion, pollution, and limited mobility for vulnerable populations,” said ADB country director for India, Mio Oka.

“This project will modernise public transport and empower women and marginalised communities through targeted employment and entrepreneurship opportunities.”

The underground corridor will feature modern, passenger-friendly amenities such as ramps, lifts, CCTV surveillance, and emergency response systems to ensure accessibility and safety for all, including women, children, the elderly, and persons with disabilities.

The project also includes multimodal integration with existing bus and feeder services, improving access to key educational and commercial areas.

Selected metro stations will provide commercial spaces for women entrepreneurs and self-help groups. Additionally, regular safety audits and ridership analyses will guide future operational improvements.

12414 tons of carbon emission to be controlled every year

According to ADB, the Indore Metro project is expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by approximately 12,414 tons of carbon dioxide equivalent annually, contributing to cleaner air and a healthier urban environment.

The Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MPMRCL) is the implementing agency for the project, with operations expected to commence by January 2030. Founded in 1966, ADB is a leading multilateral development bank dedicated to fostering inclusive, resilient, and sustainable growth across Asia and the Pacific. It currently has 69 member countries.