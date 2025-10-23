Indore News: Death Toll Rises To 4 In Dhar's Firecracker Shop Tragedy | FP Photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): The death toll in the firecracker shop tragedy at Bilda village in Gandhwani of Madhya Pradesh's Dhar districts has risen to 4.

The latest victim has been identified as 50-year-old Man Singh, a resident of Katarpura.

According to information, he succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday night. Three others had earlier died in the October 17 fire that broke out at a firecracker shop.

SP Mayank Awasthi said the investigation into the incident is still underway and will take time to conclude.

He stated that inquiries are being conducted to identify which department granted permissions and who is responsible for the mishap.

So far, eight shopkeepers linked to the firecracker business have been arrested.

Although some had licenses, none were valid for selling fireworks in Bilda village. A secretary has been suspended, but the main culprit has not been determined.

When the victims’ bodies reached the village, a wave of grief spread among the locals.

Residents demanded substantial compensation, while Gandhwani MLA and Leader of Opposition Umang Singar extended assistance to the affected families.

Other major Diwali mishap reported in Bhopal

Diwali celebrations also carry a high risk of accidents.

In one such tragic incident in Bhopal, 14 children reportedly lost their eyesight after being injured by makeshift carbide guns used during the festivities.

According to a PTI report on October 22, more than 60 people, including children aged 8 to 14 years, sustained serious facial and eye injuries caused by carbide guns during Diwali celebrations in the city.