 Indore News: City's MY Hospital To Get 1,700 Beds Under Revised Hi-Tech Plan
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: City's MY Hospital To Get 1,700 Beds Under Revised Hi-Tech Plan

Indore News: City's MY Hospital To Get 1,700 Beds Under Revised Hi-Tech Plan

Indore’s Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital (MYH) is set for a major upgrade, with capacity increasing from 1,450 to 1,700 beds under a revised ₹773-crore plan. The new nine-storey complex will have three blocks, along with a 550-bed nursing hostel and parking space, designed to meet the city’s growing healthcare needs for the next five decades.

Syed Faizan AliUpdated: Monday, October 20, 2025, 01:47 PM IST
article-image
Indore News: City's MY Hospital To Get 1,700 Beds Under Revised Hi-Tech Plan | File Pic (Representational Image)

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore’s Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital (MYH), will soon see a major expansion under a revised plan. Initially proposed with 1,450 beds, the new hospital building will now have 1,700 beds to meet the growing pressure of patients and the city’s healthcare demands for the next five decades.

Increased Capacity, Expanded Budget

Currently, MY Hospital manages over 2,500 OPD patients daily in addition to a heavy inflow of admissions. Officials reviewed the original plan in meetings held in Bhopal and Indore, where it was decided to enhance both capacity and budget. The existing budget of ₹773 crore will be raised to accommodate the upgraded design.

Read Also
'Government May Take Necessary Steps To Maintain Peace': Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury On RSS Row...
article-image

Nine-Storey Modern Complex in Three Blocks

FPJ Shorts
SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam 2025: Self-Slot Selection Window To Open On October 22; Check Details
SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam 2025: Self-Slot Selection Window To Open On October 22; Check Details
What Is Bada Khana In The Indian Army? Inside Armed Forces’ Grand Feast Celebrated By PM Modi Onboard INS Vikrant Today
What Is Bada Khana In The Indian Army? Inside Armed Forces’ Grand Feast Celebrated By PM Modi Onboard INS Vikrant Today
Navi Mumbai: Differently-Abled Children Celebrate Diwali At NMMC's ETC Centre
Navi Mumbai: Differently-Abled Children Celebrate Diwali At NMMC's ETC Centre
Akshata Murthy Trolled For Wearing 'American-Flag' Inspired Outfit At Pink Ball 2025: Netizens Said, 'Looks Like Bath Towel Wrapped Around Her'
Akshata Murthy Trolled For Wearing 'American-Flag' Inspired Outfit At Pink Ball 2025: Netizens Said, 'Looks Like Bath Towel Wrapped Around Her'

Unlike the existing single-block facility, the new building will be constructed in three separate blocks, each nine storeys tall, including the ground floor. It will be located near Chacha Nehru Hospital, the Super Specialty Hospital, and the Cancer Hospital, allowing smooth patient movement between facilities.

At present, MYH has a capacity of 1,150 beds. However, its structure suffers from structural weakness. The Public Works Department has already flagged the urgent need for renovation.

Dean Dr. Arvind Ghanghoria informed that, along with the new hospital, a 550-bed nursing hostel and dedicated parking space for staff and attendants are also proposed, ensuring more facilities for the future.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Missing 17-Year-Old Girl's Body Found 150 Km Away From Jabalpur; Suicide Note Recovered,...

MP News: Missing 17-Year-Old Girl's Body Found 150 Km Away From Jabalpur; Suicide Note Recovered,...

Indore News: City's MY Hospital To Get 1,700 Beds Under Revised Hi-Tech Plan

Indore News: City's MY Hospital To Get 1,700 Beds Under Revised Hi-Tech Plan

Indore News: City Police Give Elderly Residents Family-Like Diwali Experience

Indore News: City Police Give Elderly Residents Family-Like Diwali Experience

MP News: Firecracker Experiment Turns Tragic In Shivpuri, 2 Suffer Severe Burns

MP News: Firecracker Experiment Turns Tragic In Shivpuri, 2 Suffer Severe Burns

MP News: Lord Hanuman's Birth Anniversary Celebrated With Devotion At Bageshwar Dham; Dhirendra...

MP News: Lord Hanuman's Birth Anniversary Celebrated With Devotion At Bageshwar Dham; Dhirendra...