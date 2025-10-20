Indore News: City's MY Hospital To Get 1,700 Beds Under Revised Hi-Tech Plan | File Pic (Representational Image)

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore’s Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital (MYH), will soon see a major expansion under a revised plan. Initially proposed with 1,450 beds, the new hospital building will now have 1,700 beds to meet the growing pressure of patients and the city’s healthcare demands for the next five decades.

Increased Capacity, Expanded Budget

Currently, MY Hospital manages over 2,500 OPD patients daily in addition to a heavy inflow of admissions. Officials reviewed the original plan in meetings held in Bhopal and Indore, where it was decided to enhance both capacity and budget. The existing budget of ₹773 crore will be raised to accommodate the upgraded design.

Nine-Storey Modern Complex in Three Blocks

Unlike the existing single-block facility, the new building will be constructed in three separate blocks, each nine storeys tall, including the ground floor. It will be located near Chacha Nehru Hospital, the Super Specialty Hospital, and the Cancer Hospital, allowing smooth patient movement between facilities.

At present, MYH has a capacity of 1,150 beds. However, its structure suffers from structural weakness. The Public Works Department has already flagged the urgent need for renovation.

Dean Dr. Arvind Ghanghoria informed that, along with the new hospital, a 550-bed nursing hostel and dedicated parking space for staff and attendants are also proposed, ensuring more facilities for the future.