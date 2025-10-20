Indore News: City Police Give Elderly Residents Family-Like Diwali Experience |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, a heartwarming scene unfolded at Rajshanti Aashiyanaa, an old age home in the Aerodrome area. Indore police commissioner Santosh Kumar Singh, along with a team of officers, visited the home to spend time with senior residents and share the joy of the festival.

The police commissioner personally checked on the well-being of the elderly and distributed sweets, crackers, and gifts, bringing smiles to their faces. For those precious moments, it felt as though their own family members had come to celebrate with them. The atmosphere of the old age home became vibrant and festive, filled with laughter and warmth.

Speaking on the occasion, Singh said, “Our elders are the pride of our society. During festivals, it is our duty to ensure they never feel alone. The police family is always here for them.” He extended his Diwali greetings to all residents, wishing them good health and long life.

The management of the old age home and the senior residents expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the police commissioner and his team. They said that such initiatives bring immense joy to the elderly and send a positive message to society, highlighting the compassionate and humane side of the police.

Throughout the programme, the commissioner interacted with the seniors, listened to their concerns, and reassured them that the police family is their family too.