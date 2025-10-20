 Indore News: City Police Give Elderly Residents Family-Like Diwali Experience
Indore police commissioner Santosh Kumar Singh, along with a team of officers, visited the home to spend time with senior residents and share the joy of the festival

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, October 20, 2025, 01:31 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, a heartwarming scene unfolded at Rajshanti Aashiyanaa, an old age home in the Aerodrome area. Indore police commissioner Santosh Kumar Singh, along with a team of officers, visited the home to spend time with senior residents and share the joy of the festival.

The police commissioner personally checked on the well-being of the elderly and distributed sweets, crackers, and gifts, bringing smiles to their faces. For those precious moments, it felt as though their own family members had come to celebrate with them. The atmosphere of the old age home became vibrant and festive, filled with laughter and warmth.

Throughout the programme, the commissioner interacted with the seniors, listened to their concerns, and reassured them that the police family is their family too.

