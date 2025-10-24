 Indore News: 8-Year-Old Boy Dies After 6 Days Battle With Suffocation; 10-Year-Old Brother Too Had Died Of Asphyxiation During Treatment
The incident occurred on October 18 around 2 am when a fire broke out due to an electric short circuit in the three-storey house

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, October 24, 2025, 12:11 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After struggling for nearly six days, an eight-year-old boy died of asphyxiation during treatment at MY hospital on Thursday evening.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Reyan, son of Shahzad Khan, a resident of Vijay Palace, Manikbagh Road. His uncle Mohamad Mustakim said that Reyan was a student of class 2nd.

The incident occurred on October 18 around 2 am when a fire broke out due to an electric short circuit in the three-storey house of a sponge packaging dealer Shahzad Khan.

article-image

Shahzad along with his wife Anisha, two daughters Alfia, Afsin and two sons Abdul Rehman and Reyan lived on the first floor of the building. Sponge and foam were stored in the hall of the house due to which the flames spread quickly, filling the entire building with heavy smoke. The house had only one entrance and there was no way for the smoke to escape.

All six were rushed to hospital where Abdul died in the hospital on the very same day while Reyan died after struggling for six days on Thursday. Their mother Anisha is still undergoing treatment at a private hospital while the others have been discharged.

