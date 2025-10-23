 Bhopal News: Durga Visarjan Waste Still Clogs City Ghats Ahead Of Chhath; Ritual Dip May Turn Unhygienic For Over 1 Lakh Devotees
Bhopal News: Durga Visarjan Waste Still Clogs City Ghats Ahead Of Chhath; Ritual Dip May Turn Unhygienic For Over 1 Lakh Devotees

To manage crowd and maintain order, BMC will deploy security personnel and earmark zones for disposal of worship materials

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, October 23, 2025, 10:31 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): With Chhath Puja set to begin on October 25, large piles of waste from Durga Visarjan continue to choke several ghats and lakes across Bhopal.

Wooden frames, idol remnants and puja materials lie scattered just a few meters from Bhadbhada, Prempura and Khatlapura ghats, spreading foul odour and turning urroundings into virtual dumping sites.

Nearly a month after Navratri, cleaning work at these locations remains unfinished. Residents allege that waste from both Ganesh and Durga immersions was not cleared in time, leading to heavy accumulation at Prempura Ghat.

With over one lakh devotees expected to take ritual dip during Chhath Puja, the situation has raised serious hygiene and pollution concern.

Meanwhile, the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has begun preparations for the festival. Temporary changing rooms, lighting, drinking water and safety arrangements are being installed at about 50 temporary ghats and six main ones, including Neelbad, Prempura, 5 Number Stop, Bhim Nagar and Sheetaldas Ki Bagiya. Minor repairs such as gravel levelling and painting of structures are also underway.

MP News: Police Seize 80+ Carbide Guns Under Operation Safe Eyes After Vision Loss Cases
Arrangements for over 3L devotees

To manage crowd and maintain order, BMC will deploy security personnel and earmark zones for disposal of worship materials. Pre-booking for rituals has started at several ghats to prevent overcrowding.

The city's Bhojpuri community, numbering over three lakh, is preparing to celebrate the festival with devotion and large-scale participation.

Mayor's inspection today

Mayor Malti Rai is scheduled to visit major ghats on Friday to assess cleanliness and security arrangements. All major preparations are nearly complete, and the remaining Durga Visarjan waste will be cleared before Chhath Puja begins, assured BMC Commissioner Sanskriti Jain while speaking to Free Press.

