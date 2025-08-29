Indore Crime Branch Arrested Man From Maharashtra For Duping A Person Of ₹60 Lakh

Man From Maharashtra Arrested By Indore Crime Branch For Duping A Person Of ₹60 Lakh | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): City crime branch arrested a man from Maharashtra in connection with duping a person of Rs 60 lakh on the pretext of online task investment.

His accomplice was arrested from Haryana a few months ago and since then the crime branch had been searching for the other accused. Police said that the thug gang has duped many people of lakhs of rupees in the country.

Additional DCP (crime) Rajesh Dandotiya said that Mohammad Hidayatulla from the city had lodged a complaint that he had received a message from a woman, who said that her name was Soumya Prakash told him to invest money through her to earn Rs 2,000 to 4,000 per day.

The complainant had first refused her to invest money but she continuously made phone calls so the complainant opened the link sent by the woman to register through the mobile number.

After his registration, the online scammer was informed that the company would send Rs 10,000 for the bidding of the items. He was told to complete 18 biddings to get money as a commission.

First the complainant started bidding for a gold ornament shown online and he got money credited in his bank account. He later started bidding and the conmen again sent money to his bank account to gain his trust.

He was later told to join a social media group to share the screenshot of his earnings. After that the scammers gave an offer to get 100 per cent profit on investment of Rs 1 lakh as the anniversary offer.

He transferred Rs 2 lakh and was told to send Rs 5.70 lakh to get his money back with profit. His money was stuck so he borrowed a loan of Rs 5.90 lakh from a bank and transferred it to the scammers in their mentioned bank accounts.

He was later told to send Rs 12.32 lakh and was told that he cannot cancel the bidding otherwise his money would be blocked. He later transferred Rs 20.65 lakh. Thus he transferred a total of Rs 59.94 lakh but his money was not returned.

The complainant had lodged a complaint on the NCRB toll free number 1930. The team had been searching for him and his location was traced to Jalna in Maharashtra.

The crime branch team reached there and after searching for him for more than 6 hours, the team managed to arrest him from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad).

The accused has been identified as Siddheshwar Khandebharad, a resident of Jalna in Maharashtra. His accomplice Mandeep was arrested from Hisar in Haryana in the past.