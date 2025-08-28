 Madhya Pradesh: SC/ST Victims Have To Return Compensation
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: SC/ST Victims Have To Return Compensation

Madhya Pradesh: SC/ST Victims Have To Return Compensation

Turning hostile in court; If a victim belonging to SC/ST community turns hostile, he is to refund the compensation amount to the public exchequer within 30 days

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, August 28, 2025, 11:18 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: SC/ST Victims Have To Return Compensation | Representative Image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The High Court principal seat at Jabalpur ordered that if a victim belonging to SC/ST community turns hostile, he is to refund the compensation amount to the public exchequer within 30 days from date of the trial court's order in the criminal case.

In case such an amount is not refunded, the authorities will be at liberty to recover the amount from the petitioners (victims), the court ordered.

Under provisions of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Rules, 1995 the victims belonging to SC\ST communities are entitled to get compensation of Rs 2 lakh.

The victim gets 50% of the amount at the time of registration of an FIR, 25% at the stage of charge-sheet and 25% after conclusion of trial.

FPJ Shorts
Ganeshotsav 2025: 59,407 Ganpati Idols Immersed On Day 2 In Mumbai, 288 Ponds Installed Citywide
Ganeshotsav 2025: 59,407 Ganpati Idols Immersed On Day 2 In Mumbai, 288 Ponds Installed Citywide
Uttar Pradesh Tops India In Industrial Growth With Highest Factories, Workforce & GVA Under CM Yogi Adityanath’s Leadership
Uttar Pradesh Tops India In Industrial Growth With Highest Factories, Workforce & GVA Under CM Yogi Adityanath’s Leadership
Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Chandauli Hospital Accused Of Holding 17-Year-Old Girl’s Body Hostage Over ₹44,000 Bill; Sues Journalists For Exposing Incident
Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Chandauli Hospital Accused Of Holding 17-Year-Old Girl’s Body Hostage Over ₹44,000 Bill; Sues Journalists For Exposing Incident
UP T20 League: Sameer Rizvi’s Explosive 76 Powers Kanpur Superstars To Third Straight Win Against Lucknow Falcons
UP T20 League: Sameer Rizvi’s Explosive 76 Powers Kanpur Superstars To Third Straight Win Against Lucknow Falcons

The court issued the order on three petitions seeking similar relief for direction to the state authorities to release compensation amount to them in separate criminal cases.

Read Also
Bhopal Municipal Corporation To Reshuffle Long-Standing Sanitation And Zonal Officers
article-image

Justice Vishal Mishra directed the petitioners to submit an affidavit to respondents (tribal department and concerned police station) to the effect that they will not enter into a compromise with the accused or will not turn hostile before the trial court and will thoroughly contest the case which has been registered on their complaint.

‘If such an affidavit is filed within a period of one month, the authorities are directed to consider the application filed by the petitioners for grant of compensation and extend the benefit in terms of Rules, 1995 within a period of 30 days thereafter’, the court ordered.

The State government counsel submitted that generally, such FIRs are being registered, and thereafter the victim receives a compensation amount and later compromises with the accused and turns hostile before the trial court.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: SC/ST Victims Have To Return Compensation

Madhya Pradesh: SC/ST Victims Have To Return Compensation

Madhya Pradesh: Farmers Block Traffic For Fertiliser Shortage In Satna

Madhya Pradesh: Farmers Block Traffic For Fertiliser Shortage In Satna

Rebel Councilors In MP's Shivpuri Resign Amid Dramatic Show Of Defiance

Rebel Councilors In MP's Shivpuri Resign Amid Dramatic Show Of Defiance

Bhopal Police Crack Loot Case In 24 Hours, Two Held

Bhopal Police Crack Loot Case In 24 Hours, Two Held

Bhopal: Farmer’s Murder Cracked, Friend Arrested

Bhopal: Farmer’s Murder Cracked, Friend Arrested