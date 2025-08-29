Bhopal: Three-Day ‘Khel Evam Fitness Mahotsav’ Begins On August 29

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A three-day ‘Khel Evam fitness Mahotsav’ will be held at Tatya Tope Stadium in the city on Friday to mark National Sports Day.

Chief Minister Yadav will attend the hockey match between MP Hockey Team vs Railway Team as the chief guest at 4 pm in the MP Hockey Academy campus.

Former players will also be honoured. Besides, sports like yoga, football, athletics, judo, badminton and boxing will be organised on the same day under the campaign ‘Ek Ghanta Khel Ke Maidan Mein’.

|Seminar on sports topics will be held on August 30. Motivational speaker and former cricketer Madanlal Sharma, Dr Manoj Nagar (Renowned Sports Surgeon), Dr Sanjana Kiran (Hyperperformance Sports Psychologist), Shashikant Bhardwaj (Dope Control Officer, National Anti-Doping Agency) will be key speakers.

Women’s Football Match (Sardarpur vs Vicharpur Team) will be held at TT Nagar Stadium, Bhopal on the same day. ‘Sunday on Cycle’ (5 km route, Raja Bhoj Statue, Bada Talab to Water Sports Academy) will be organised on August 31.

Besides, various sports and fitness activities will be organised in 313 blocks of Madhya Pradesh.