MP Board 2026: Class 12 Exam Date Changed To March 5 From March 3

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has made a minor change in the time-table of classes12 board exam.

According to the revised timetable, the exams for Class 12 will now start from March 5 onwards, instead of March 3 earlier.

Class 10 exams will continue as per the original schedule.

The board has not given any reason for the change but has uploaded an official notice on its website. Earlier, the papers for Geography, Crop Production and Horticulture, Still Life and Design, and Anatomy, Physiology and Health were scheduled for March 3. These subjects will now be held on March 5.

MPBSE has clearly stated that only the exam date has been changed. The exam timings and rules will remain the same as before — from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM.

The board has asked all school principals to display the updated notice on their school notice boards and in places where students can easily see it.

This change gives students two extra days to prepare for the rescheduled subjects.

Education experts say that the additional time will help students revise better and could have a positive effect on their performance in the exams.