Bhopal News: Over 600 Civic Works Stuck For Years, But Tree-Cutting Clearance Given In A Day | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC), which has more than 600 construction and development works like the corporation's new headquarter and immersion ghats pending for over a year, is facing sharp criticism after it granted permission to cut nearly 8,000 trees within a single day for the Ayodhya Bypass project.

Environmentalists have termed the move a “cruel joke on the environment” and accused the civic body of violating a National Green Tribunal (NGT) stay order.

According to activists, over 1,600 heritage trees were felled within just 48 hours. They allege that nearly 500 trees had already been cut even before the NGT intervened. The large-scale felling continued despite the tribunal directing a halt to all such activity until January 8, 2026.

Environmentalists, including Dr Subhash C Pandey, Aruna Sharma and Sunil Dubey, on Friday submitted a memorandum to the BMC commissioner, alleging corruption, administrative incompetence and contempt of court.

They claimed that while BMC has failed in all its plantation and transplantation efforts so far, it showed extraordinary speed in granting tree-cutting permissions. The activists also expressed anger over the municipal commissioner’s alleged refusal to meet them, calling it an attempt to evade accountability.

The protesters further alleged that the tree felling was carried out in secrecy and that disputed permission documents were never presented before the NGT. They questioned why officials continued cutting trees when the matter was still under judicial consideration and lawyers were present in court.

Fresh objection before NGT

The environmentalists have announced that they will file a fresh objection before the NGT, demanding a high-level, impartial investigation and strict disciplinary action against officials responsible for violating the court order.

Timeline of Events

December 12: The Central Empowered Committee (CEC) recommended tree felling for the project with specific conditions

December 15: NHAI sought permission from BMC to cut trees

December 15: BMC granted permission after NHAI deposited around Rs 4.75 crore

December 15: The City Tree Officer issued clearance for tree cutting

December 18: NHAI requested machinery and manpower from BMC

December 19: Machines and workers were deployed at the site

December 20: More than 800 trees were cut in a single day

December 21: Another 800 trees were felled, taking the total beyond 1,600

December 22: The NGT imposed a stay on tree felling until January 8, 2026

December 24: Tree cutting allegedly continued despite the NGT stay

Petitioner Nitin Saxena said, “On what basis did the corporation proceed with tree cutting when the matter was still under consideration by the NGT? This is a direct insult to the environment and the law.