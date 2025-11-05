 MP News: Bunked School For Picnic With Friends, Two Class 9 Girls Drown In Bhadbhada Falls In Jabalpur
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Bunked School For Picnic With Friends, Two Class 9 Girls Drown In Bhadbhada Falls In Jabalpur

MP News: Bunked School For Picnic With Friends, Two Class 9 Girls Drown In Bhadbhada Falls In Jabalpur

The girls, along with their two other friends, had left home on Tuesday morning, telling their families they were going to school. Instead, they went to the Bhadbhada picnic spot

Syed Faizan AliUpdated: Wednesday, November 05, 2025, 02:22 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Two Minor Girls Found Dead At Bhadbhada Falls In Jabalpur |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Two class 9 girls were found dead at Bhadbhada Falls in Jabalpur on Wednesday morning. The girls had bunked school and went out for a picnic with their friends.

According to police, the girls, along with their two other friends, had left home on Tuesday morning, telling their families they were going to school. They, instead, went to the Bhadbhada picnic spot.

Read Also
MP News: Shiv Sena Worker Throws Ink On Govt Doctor For Private Practice In Sidhi; Claims Unattended...
article-image

The victims were identified as Shruti Yadav and Devanshi Kori. They went for a picnic along with their other two friends - Pratigya Thakur and Ayushi Sonware.

Shruti and Devanshi accidentally slipped while taking a walk at the banks and fell into deep water. Their friends Pratigya and Ayushi, who were walking nearby, did not immediately realise what had happened.

FPJ Shorts
Public Sector Banks Record Profit Of ₹49,456 Crore, Reflecting 9% Growth Despite Two Lenders Reporting Decline
Public Sector Banks Record Profit Of ₹49,456 Crore, Reflecting 9% Growth Despite Two Lenders Reporting Decline
Russian Envoy Denis Alipov Says India Still Buying 1.75 Million Barrels Of Russian Oil Daily Despite Western Sanctions
Russian Envoy Denis Alipov Says India Still Buying 1.75 Million Barrels Of Russian Oil Daily Despite Western Sanctions
India's Gold Imports Hike 27% In FY25, RBI Reserves Rise To 880 Tonnes
India's Gold Imports Hike 27% In FY25, RBI Reserves Rise To 880 Tonnes
SSC Releases CHSL 2025 Exam City Details For Tier I; Scribe Registration Now Linked With Aadhaar
SSC Releases CHSL 2025 Exam City Details For Tier I; Scribe Registration Now Linked With Aadhaar

When they could not find Shruti and Devanshi, they panicked and returned home without informing anyone about the incident.

Read Also
MP News: Cyber Fraudsters Steal ₹1.5 Lakh From Utensil Trader’s Account in Jabalpur
article-image

When the two girls failed to return home late in the evening, their families began searching for them. Upon questioning Pratigya and Ayushi, it was revealed that all four had gone to the falls.

The families informed the Ranjhi police station, which began a search operation with the help of divers on Wednesday morning.

Around 11:30 a.m., Shruti’s body was found stuck between rocks, while Devanshi’s body was recovered around 1 p.m.

Sub-Inspector Mayank Yadav said that all possible angles, including the possibility of foul play, are being investigated.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Bunked School For Picnic With Friends, Two Class 9 Girls Drown In Bhadbhada Falls In...

MP News: Bunked School For Picnic With Friends, Two Class 9 Girls Drown In Bhadbhada Falls In...

MP News: Cyber Fraudsters Steal ₹1.5 Lakh From Utensil Trader’s Account in Jabalpur

MP News: Cyber Fraudsters Steal ₹1.5 Lakh From Utensil Trader’s Account in Jabalpur

MP News: Shiv Sena Worker Throws Ink On Govt Doctor For Private Practice In Sidhi; Claims Unattended...

MP News: Shiv Sena Worker Throws Ink On Govt Doctor For Private Practice In Sidhi; Claims Unattended...

MP Board 2026: Class 12 Exam Date Changed To March 5 From March 3

MP Board 2026: Class 12 Exam Date Changed To March 5 From March 3

MP News: Car Catches Fire Due To Short Circuit In Chhatarpur; Driver Pulled Out Just In Time--VIDEO

MP News: Car Catches Fire Due To Short Circuit In Chhatarpur; Driver Pulled Out Just In Time--VIDEO