MP News: Bunked School For Picnic With Friends, Two Class 9 Girls Drown In Bhadbhada Falls In Jabalpur

MP News: Two Minor Girls Found Dead At Bhadbhada Falls In Jabalpur |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Two class 9 girls were found dead at Bhadbhada Falls in Jabalpur on Wednesday morning. The girls had bunked school and went out for a picnic with their friends.

According to police, the girls, along with their two other friends, had left home on Tuesday morning, telling their families they were going to school. They, instead, went to the Bhadbhada picnic spot.

The victims were identified as Shruti Yadav and Devanshi Kori. They went for a picnic along with their other two friends - Pratigya Thakur and Ayushi Sonware.

Shruti and Devanshi accidentally slipped while taking a walk at the banks and fell into deep water. Their friends Pratigya and Ayushi, who were walking nearby, did not immediately realise what had happened.

When they could not find Shruti and Devanshi, they panicked and returned home without informing anyone about the incident.

When the two girls failed to return home late in the evening, their families began searching for them. Upon questioning Pratigya and Ayushi, it was revealed that all four had gone to the falls.

The families informed the Ranjhi police station, which began a search operation with the help of divers on Wednesday morning.

Around 11:30 a.m., Shruti’s body was found stuck between rocks, while Devanshi’s body was recovered around 1 p.m.

Sub-Inspector Mayank Yadav said that all possible angles, including the possibility of foul play, are being investigated.