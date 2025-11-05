 MP News: Car Catches Fire Due To Short Circuit In Chhatarpur; Driver Pulled Out Just In Time--VIDEO
The car was completely locked from inside, a fire team was informed, who came and quickly managed to take out the driver safely.

Harshita Rawat Updated: Wednesday, November 05, 2025, 10:57 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A car caught fire due to short circuit near a toll plaza in Chhatarpur on Tuesday.

The car was completely locked from inside, a fire team was informed, who came and quickly managed to take out the driver safely.

The scene was recorded on video, which is now circulating widely on social media. In the clip, the car can be seen completely engulfed in flames.

According to information, the accident occurred near Devgaon Toll Plaza on the Jhansi–Khajuraho National Highway under the Bamitha police station area.

The incident could have turned serious, but quick action by the police helped save the driver.

The Swift Dzire car was going from Khajuraho to Chhatarpur when it suddenly caught fire due to a short circuit in the engine. Smoke started coming out, and the car got locked, trapping the driver inside.

People on the spot immediately informed Dial 112. Police constable Bhanu Patel and pilot Dipendra Awasthi reached the location quickly and pulled the driver out safely.

By the time the fire brigade arrived, the flames had spread across the car. Firefighters managed to control the fire within 30 minutes, but the vehicle was completely burnt.

Driver Sambhav Singh Thakur said he had bought the car only four months ago.

He had gone to Khajuraho from Tikamgarh for a trip and was returning home when the incident happened.

Thankfully, there were no injuries or loss of life.

Police said the quick response from the Dial 112 team helped prevent a major tragedy.

