 MP News: Shiv Sena Worker Throws Ink On Govt Doctor For Private Practice In Sidhi; Claims Unattended Patients Died At Govt Hospital-- VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Shiv Sena Worker Throws Ink On Govt Doctor For Private Practice In Sidhi; Claims Unattended Patients Died At Govt Hospital-- VIDEO

MP News: Shiv Sena Worker Throws Ink On Govt Doctor For Private Practice In Sidhi; Claims Unattended Patients Died At Govt Hospital-- VIDEO

He was accused of running a private clinic during duty hours and neglecting patients at the government hospital.

Harshita RawatUpdated: Wednesday, November 05, 2025, 01:08 PM IST
article-image

Sidhi (Madhya Pradesh): A Shiv Sena worker allegedly threw black ink on a government doctor's face in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi. He accused the doctor of running his private clinic during duty hours and neglecting patients at the government hospital.

A video was recorded when the worker was spreading the ink on doctor's face. The video is now circulating widely on social media.

Watch the video below :

According to information, the doctor, Dr. A.B. Khare, who serves as the Civil Surgeon, was targeted by Vivek Pandey, a Shiv Sena worker.

FPJ Shorts
'10% Of The Population Have Control Over Army': Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi At An Election Rally In Bihar
'10% Of The Population Have Control Over Army': Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi At An Election Rally In Bihar
'Brazilian Model Voted 22 Times In 2024 Haryana Assembly Elections, 25 Lakh Fake Voters': Rahul Gandhi's BIG Claim; VIDEO
'Brazilian Model Voted 22 Times In 2024 Haryana Assembly Elections, 25 Lakh Fake Voters': Rahul Gandhi's BIG Claim; VIDEO
Who Is The Brazilian Model Rahul Gandhi Claims Was In Haryana Electoral List? Check Full Details Here
Who Is The Brazilian Model Rahul Gandhi Claims Was In Haryana Electoral List? Check Full Details Here
From Rent Freezes To Free Childcare: 10 Bold Promises Zohran Mamdani Made Before Becoming New York City Mayor
From Rent Freezes To Free Childcare: 10 Bold Promises Zohran Mamdani Made Before Becoming New York City Mayor

Pandey alleged that Dr. Khare’s absence from duty had led to recent deaths at the government hospital, which made the local party workers furious and they attacked him.

Soon after the incident, police registered an FIR and arrested Pandey along with seven others.

Read Also
MP News: State Government’s 'Made In India' Pre-Primary Education Model Fails; Arun Uday School Of...
article-image

Speaking to the media, another doctor from the hospital said, “An FIR has been registered based on the report, and the accused has been arrested.”

When asked if doctors had gone on strike, he denied it and said, “We did not stop our services even for a minute. We continued to attend to patients.”

He added that the staff only demanded better security, saying, “We want protection because many kinds of patients come to the hospital.”

Police said further investigation is underway.

The incident has raised concerns about doctor safety and discipline in government hospitals across the district.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Shiv Sena Worker Throws Ink On Govt Doctor For Private Practice In Sidhi; Claims Unattended...

MP News: Shiv Sena Worker Throws Ink On Govt Doctor For Private Practice In Sidhi; Claims Unattended...

MP Board 2026: Class 12 Exam Date Changed To March 5 From March 3

MP Board 2026: Class 12 Exam Date Changed To March 5 From March 3

MP News: Car Catches Fire Due To Short Circuit In Chhatarpur; Driver Pulled Out Just In Time--VIDEO

MP News: Car Catches Fire Due To Short Circuit In Chhatarpur; Driver Pulled Out Just In Time--VIDEO

Madhya Pradesh November 5 2025, Weather Update: Temperature Drops Across State, Winter’s Arrival...

Madhya Pradesh November 5 2025, Weather Update: Temperature Drops Across State, Winter’s Arrival...

MP News: Member Of Zuber Maulana’s Gang Held With Pistol; Was Wanted In Attempt To Murder Case,...

MP News: Member Of Zuber Maulana’s Gang Held With Pistol; Was Wanted In Attempt To Murder Case,...