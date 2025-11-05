MP News: Shiv Sena Worker Throws Ink On Govt Doctor For Private Practice In Sidhi; Claims Unattended Patients Died At Govt Hospital-- VIDEO

Sidhi (Madhya Pradesh): A Shiv Sena worker allegedly threw black ink on a government doctor's face in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi. He accused the doctor of running his private clinic during duty hours and neglecting patients at the government hospital.

A video was recorded when the worker was spreading the ink on doctor's face. The video is now circulating widely on social media.

In Sidhi, a Shiv Sena worker threw ink on the face of Civil Surgeon of Sidhi Govt hospital, Dr AB Khare, accusing him of running a private clinic during official duty hours, leaving patients unattended.



The accused, Vivek Pandey alleged, Dr Khare's absence had contributed… pic.twitter.com/6MmOMZrpcZ — काश/if Kakvi (@KashifKakvi) November 4, 2025

According to information, the doctor, Dr. A.B. Khare, who serves as the Civil Surgeon, was targeted by Vivek Pandey, a Shiv Sena worker.

Pandey alleged that Dr. Khare’s absence from duty had led to recent deaths at the government hospital, which made the local party workers furious and they attacked him.

Soon after the incident, police registered an FIR and arrested Pandey along with seven others.

Speaking to the media, another doctor from the hospital said, “An FIR has been registered based on the report, and the accused has been arrested.”

When asked if doctors had gone on strike, he denied it and said, “We did not stop our services even for a minute. We continued to attend to patients.”

He added that the staff only demanded better security, saying, “We want protection because many kinds of patients come to the hospital.”

Police said further investigation is underway.

The incident has raised concerns about doctor safety and discipline in government hospitals across the district.