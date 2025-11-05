 MP News: Cyber Fraudsters Steal ₹1.5 Lakh From Utensil Trader’s Account in Jabalpur
Updated: Wednesday, November 05, 2025, 01:09 PM IST
MP News: Cyber Fraudsters Steal ₹1.5 Lakh From Utensils Trader's Account in Jabalpur

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Another case of cyber fraud was reported in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur where fraudsters managed to embezzle ₹1.5 lakh from the bank account of a local utensils trader after hacking his mobile phone.

The incident occurred in Gadha Pisanhari Madhiya. It came to light after the victim, Nishant Jain, a resident of , lodged a complaint at the Gadha police station.

According to police sources, Nishant Jain received a message on his mobile phone mentioning a transfer of just one rupee into his account. Jain ignored the message assuming it to be a minor message.

However, the next day, when he checked his bank account, he was shocked to find that ₹1.5 lakh had been withdrawn without his knowledge.

Prior investigations revealed that the cyber fraudsters had sent Jain a fraud APK file, which he had downloaded unknowingly.

The file allowed the fraudsters to hack into his mobile phone, gain remote access, and execute transactions from his account.

Nishant immediately approached the Gadha police on realizing the fraud, and filed a complaint. The police have begun an investigation into the matter and are now tracing the hackers.

