Bhopal Municipal Corporation To Reshuffle Long-Standing Sanitation And Zonal Officers |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set for a major administrative reshuffle as sanitation in-charges and zonal officers who have been serving in the same zone for years will be transferred.

The General Administration Department (GAD) has prepared the list and formal orders are expected within a week.

According to BMC officials this will be the first large-scale restructuring of zone-level officials, many of whom have continued in their posts despite repeated complaints.

Currently, most zones are managed under the “in-charge system,” where lower-rank staff, including encroachment guards, LDCs, and stenographers, are given additional responsibilities of sanitation officers. In several cases, employees have remained in the same zone for 5–10 years without rotation.

Officials say the reshuffle will replace in-charges with original department staff such as sanitary inspectors in the health wing and ARIs in the revenue wing. Both departments have finalized lists, and final approval from the commissioner is awaited.

Long serving duration

Zone 4 in-charge Shahab has been in the same post for nine years, while Zone 12’s Ravi Batham has served for eight years. Several others, including officers in Zones 1, 9, 11, 13, 14, 15, and 18, have completed between four and seven years in their respective zones.