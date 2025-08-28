High Court Seeks Reply From State Government Over Poor Air Connectivity From Jabalpur | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): High Court, principal bench of Jabalpur, has sought reply from the state government over nominal air connectivity from Jabalpur to two other benches located in Gwalior and Indore.

Nagrik Upbhokta Margdarshak Manch filed PIL on ground that the Supreme Court is in Delhi but there is only one flight from Jabalpur while all appeal arises from Jabalpur.

There is no morning flight from Jabalpur to Delhi so the entire day is wasted. Two days are wasted if one flies from Jabalpur to Delhi and returns.

The government had spent Rs 490 crore on the expansion of Jabalpur airport but flight connectivity is still minimal compared to other cities of the state. Chief justice Sanjiv Sachdeva and Justice Vinay Saraf granted 10 days’ time to file the reply/report to all respondents.

Senior Advocate Aditya Sanghi, who appeared on behalf of Parth Shrivastava who is applicant as intervener, in a PIL regarding air connectivity from Jabalpur, said, ‘Jabalpur airport is not getting well connected with other cities and only 9 flights are operating from Jabalpur whereas in comparison Bhopal which is small strip of airport compared to Jabalpur is having more than 40 flights daily and Indore is having more than 60 flights daily and Gwalior is having more than 20 flights daily. It creates lot of inconvenience to the citizens of Jabalpur and flyers have to fly from various places through Nagpur or Indore for getting connecting flights.’