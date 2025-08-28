 Bhopal: Farmer’s Murder Cracked, Friend Arrested
Police have cracked the case of a farmer’s murder in Bairasia

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, August 28, 2025, 10:09 PM IST
Bhopal: Farmer’s Murder Cracked, Friend Arrested | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Police have cracked the case of a farmer’s murder in Bairasia, where he was strangled with a scarf. The accused, identified as Dinesh Ahirwar, has been arrested.

Police recovered the bike used in the crime and the stolen cash from his possession. SP Bhopal Rural, Pramod Kumar Sinha, said that on Tuesday morning, the body of a man was found near bushes on Sundarpura Road in Bairasia.

A scarf was tightly tied around his neck. The deceased was identified as 54-year-old Hukam Singh Yadav, a resident of Pipaldhar, Shamshabad, Vidisha. The post-mortem confirmed death by strangulation, following which a murder case was registered against an unknown person.

During investigation, police suspected the involvement of someone close to the victim. It was later revealed that Singh was last seen with his fellow villager, Dinesh Ahirwar.

When questioned, Ahirwar confessed to the crime. He told police that Hukam Singh had recently sold a piece of land and usually carried Rs 40k–50k in cash. Knowing this, Ahirwar lured him on a trip to Bairasia, offering food and company.

On the way, he strangled Singh with a scarf and looted Rs 34k. The police seized the stolen money and the bike used in the crime. Officials are now checking the accused’s criminal background for any past offences.

