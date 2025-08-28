Bhopal Police Crack Loot Case In 24 Hours, Two Held | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Gunga police have cracked a loot case within 24 hours, arresting two accused and recovering valuables worth around Rs 9 lakh.

Police officials said on August 27, complainant Abhishek Jatav (22), a resident of Sanouti village, Vidisha reported that two youths had hired his pickup vehicle from Bairasia bus stand, saying they needed to transport a machine to Shamshabad.

One of them, identifying himself as Vikram Banjara, sat in the vehicle while the other followed on a bike. Near Maholi village, they diverted him onto a deserted road, assaulted him and robbed Rs 15,600 cash, a mobile phone, a wristwatch and the pickup vehicle.

The accused tied his hands and legs before fleeing. Police registered a case and launched an investigation. Within hours, teams arrested Vikram Singh Banjara (20) of Barkheda Jagir and Vinod Banjara (19) of Dunatar village, Vidisha. From their possession, the pickup, cash and other looted items were recovered.

Two loot Incidents reported in a single day

Two loot incidents were reported on Wednesday under different police station areas. The first occurred at Prabhat Square under Aishbagh police station limits.

According to police, 20-year-old Chandan Maurya was stopped by three unidentified miscreants. The accused forcibly took away his bike, mobile phone and Rs 4k in cash before fleeing the spot. A case has been registered at Aishbagh police station and investigation was underway.

The second incident was reported from Vivekanand Colony under Piplani police station. Here, unidentified bike-borne assailants targeted 65-year-old Madhavi Kaurav.

The miscreants swiftly snatched the gold mangalsutra from her neck and escaped from the scene. Based on her complaint, Piplani police have also registered a case and initiated a probe.

Police teams are currently scanning CCTV footage from nearby areas to identify the culprits in both cases. Officials said that police teams have been deployed to trace the accused.