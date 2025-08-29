 Bhopal: Congress Attacks BJP Government Over Ministers’ Photos With Drug Mafia
Bhopal: Congress Attacks BJP Government Over Ministers' Photos With Drug Mafia

'Is bjp government having courage to arrest three ministers whose photos are viral with drug mafias,' says Jitu Patwari

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, August 29, 2025, 11:15 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress attacked the state government over drug mafia and the three ministers whose photographs with the drug mafia went viral on social media, during the ‘Vote Theft’ rally organised by the district unit of the party at Roshanpura Square here on Thursday.

Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee president Jitu Patwari asked if the state government would seek resignation of the three ministers.

'Aaj BJP Congress Ke Saath Bethi Hai...' LoP Umang Singhar After All-Party Meeting At CM Mohan...
He also asked the women participants if they supported the agitation against the drug mafia and increasing liquor consumption in the state. Patwari said he did not fear anyone and would agitate against the increasing liquor consumption and the drug mafia in the state.

To recall, earlier Patwari was in the eye of a storm after giving a statement that women in the state were taking more liquor compared to other states.

Congress state in-charge Harish Choudhary said, “Around the world, voters make the government, but in the Modi era, the government makes the voters”.

