Madhya Pradesh: 'Collector Twisting Shortage With Sand Mining,' Bhind MLA Narendra Kushwaha Complains To Speaker

Madhya Pradesh: Bhind MLA Complains To Speaker, Collector Yet To Register FIR | Narendra Kushwaha (Bhind MLA)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): There is no end in sight to the dispute between the Bhind legislator, Narendra Kushwaha, and the collector, Sanjeev Shrivastava.

After brandishing a fist and a slap at the collector, Kushwaha made a complaint to the Speaker, Narendra Singh Tomar. Kushwaha said he had gone to the collector to discuss the fertiliser shortage the farmers in the district were facing.

But the collector is connecting the issue with sand mining to give a twist to it, Kushwaha said, adding that the collector did not show any respect to a public representative.

On the other hand, the collector said there was no shortage of fertiliser, which was supplied according to rules to stop its black marketing. The administration is acting against illegal mining in the district, but some people are opposed to it, Shrivastava said.

Cases of sand theft had been registered against most of the people who came to the collectorate with the legislator, the collector said. The collector did not register any FIR against the legislator. According to sources, the higher-ups from Bhopal advised the collector not to act against the legislator.

The higher-ups in Bhopal took a complete report about the legislator brandishing a fist at the collector. Because the legislator belongs to the ruling party, efforts are underway to sweep the issue under the carpet.

Meanwhile, the district Congress came in support of the collector. Former minister Rakesh Chaturvedi said the shortage of fertiliser was just a pretext, but the real issue was illegal sand mining.

The legislator is in trouble because the collector is doing his duty, Chaturvedi said. According to sources, the BJP bosses may call the legislator to the party office in the state capital to seek an explanation from him.

Rift between BJP legislators, officers widening in MP

Bitterness between the BJP legislators and the officers is deepening in districts. Before the clash between Bhind legislator Narendra Singh Kushwaha and collector Sanjeev Shrivastava, there was a dispute between Dindori collector Neha Marwa and legislator Omprakash Dhurve.

Dhurve alleged that Marwa was working against the government. Similarly, a legislator from Mauganj, Pradeep Patel, had a dispute with the district administration.

Similarly, a legislator from Narmadapuram, Sitasaran Sharma, has opened a front against the illegal sale of liquor.

A legislator from Pichhore, Preetam Lodhi, has also opened a front against the superintendent of police in Shivpuri.

A legislator from the Chachoura constituency, Priyanka Penchi, wrote to the Chief Minister against the superintendent of police. Similarly, a former minister, Bhupendra Singh, is also not on good terms with the officials of the district administration.