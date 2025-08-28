Public-Private Partnership Plan For Madhya Pradesh Medical Colleges Stirs Row | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government’s decision to hand over four new medical colleges to private players under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model has sparked strong protests, with critics warning of a deepening crisis in the state’s public health system.

Medical colleges in Panna, Katni, Dhar and Betul have been handed over to private entities. Each has received 25 acres of land at Re 1, along with district hospitals to serve as teaching hospitals. A common administrative committee will be formed to monitor the functioning of all four institutes.

While health department officials claim the model will offer improved infrastructure, efficient use of resources and better access to education and healthcare, critics argue it could lead to higher costs, reduced service quality and a shift in control from public to private hands.

Upgrade state-run med colleges: JSAI

Jan Swasthya Abhiyan India (JSAI) national convener Amulya Nidhi criticised the move, stating, “PPP mode shows that government health sector is getting weak day by day.

Government should continue establishing public medical colleges instead of subsidising private ones. It should upgrade and strengthen existing government medical colleges by ensuring adequate teaching staff, infrastructure, and medical facilities.”

PPP shifts burden: Govt

Dr Ritesh Kawar, deputy director, health, said:“Main thing is shifting financial burden from government to private sector. PPPs can provide access to modern medical education for a wider population, including those from backward communities.

Private partners can bring investment and expertise to build or upgrade medical college infrastructure, leading to state-of-the-art facilities. By leveraging private capital and expertise, governments can reduce their burden on operational costs and future expansions.”

‘We’ll treat 75% patients for free’

Dr Sunil Kapoor, Chairman of RKDF Group, defended the move, saying:“We had brought first MRI machine in Bhopal. Similarly, organ transplant—first we did. So, we have done a lot for things in healthcare segment.

PPP mode is a good thing to deliver best state-of-the-art health care facilities in state. Four medical colleges have been given to open. We have been given 25 acre land with district hospitals. We have to provide free of cost treatment to 75 per cent patients.”