Madhya Pradesh August 29 2025, Weather Update: State Braces For 3 Days Of Heavy Rain, Over Dozen Districts On Alert

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State is likely to see heavy rainfall as two strong weather systems are active in the state.

The Meteorological Department has issued a heavy rain alert for 13 districts of Indore, Narmadapuram, and Jabalpur divisions on Friday.

The department said that the spell of heavy rain will continue for the next three days.

The districts under heavy rain alert are Dhar, Alirajpur, Barwani, Khargone, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Harda, Betul, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Seoni, Mandla, and Balaghat. These areas may receive around 2.5 to 4.5 inches of rainfall.

Senior meteorologist Dr. Divya E. Surendran said that due to a monsoon trough and a low-pressure area, many districts including Bhopal and Indore received heavy rain on Thursday. Similar weather is expected in the next 24 hours.

On Thursday, heavy rains caused waterlogging in Bhopal, Indore, and Raisen. In Bhopal, many areas reported 1–2 feet of water on roads. Near PHQ, traffic came to a halt after the road by Chhota Talab was flooded. The old city also faced waterlogging problems.

Raisen recorded about 1.75 inches of rain, while Chhindwara saw 1.25 inches.

Rainfall was also reported from Guna, Indore, Shajapur, Dhar, Ujjain, Damoh, Khajuraho, Mandla, and Umaria among other districts.