Bhopal News: Ruckus Over Appointments, Transfers At MIC Meet; BMC Clears ₹200-Crore Green Bond Plan | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya pradesh): The MIC Meet(MIC) meeting of Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) witnessed a ruckus on Friday as members raised objections over appointments and transfer orders issued within civic body, demanding greater transparency from the administration.

The meeting, chaired by Mayor Malti Rai, later took up four key proposals. Amid heated exchanges, MIC approved a major financial decision to mobilise funds for projects under AMRUT 2.0 scheme through Green Municipal Bonds.

The council resolved that Bhopal Municipal Corporation will invest Rs 200 crore in Green Municipal Bonds. This decision will entitle corporation to a Rs 20-crore rebate from Central Government, strengthening BMC’s financial position.

Another proposal regarding cancellation of tender for a residential-cum-commercial high-rise project on Plot Nos. 47 and 49 under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana was also discussed. After deliberations, MIC decided to keep proposal on hold for time being.

The council also discussed leasing out Upper Lake (Bada Talab) for fish farming in accordance with Fisheries Policy, 2008. It was decided that tenders would be invited as per prescribed norms for undertaking activity.

Moreover, MIC considered a proposal to partially revise marriage registration fees. With objective of reducing burden on citizens, members agreed to prepare a revised framework, which will be placed before council for final approval.

Demand for transparency

During the meeting, MIC members demanded that copies of all appointment and transfer orders issued within Bhopal Municipal Corporation be shared with all MIC members. The demand was raised before Municipal Commissioner Sanskriti Jain, with members stressing need for transparency in administrative decisions.