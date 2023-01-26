Republic Day 2023: Sade Tin Shaktipithe and Nari Shakti, WATCH VIDEO of Maharashtra's tableau here | - PTI

"Nari shakti" and women empowerment dominated the theme of tableaux of Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Tripura at the Republic Day parade here on Thursday.

The tableau of Maharashtra on the background of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav presented "Sade Tin Shaktipithe and Nari Shakti".

Goddesses are considered as sources of power, reflected through this tableau. In the front part of the tableau, the Ghondali associated with the goddess can be seen playing the instrument sambal. On the main body, one can see replicas of three and a half Shaktipeeths.

At the centre of the tableau there is a folk art form Potraj and Aaradhi, associated with the goddess. A Maharashtrian woman depicted on the back side of tableau represented feminine power.

Apart from that, folk art forms such as Bhop Bhutye, Jogwa are also shown on the tableau.

The video of the tableau was posted by Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Twitter. Have a look at it here.

India's military prowess infused with a spirit of 'aatmanirbharta' and diverse and vibrant cultural heritage were showcased on the Kartavya Path as the nation celebrated its 74th Republic Day on Thursday.

'Nari Shakti' was predominantly the theme of the celebrations with President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a host of other dignitaries joining people and members of the armed forces in marking the august occasion.

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi was the chief guest at the ceremonial event.

A combined band and marching contingent of the Egyptian Armed Forces also took part in the parade that started around 10:30 am and ended close to noon after a fly-past.

The Egyptian contingent included 144 soldiers representing the main branches of the Egyptian Armed Forces and it was led by Col Mahmoud Mohamed Abdelfattah Elkharasawy.

The ceremony commenced with Prime Minister Modi visiting the National War Memorial and paying tributes to the fallen heroes by laying a wreath.

According to tradition, the national flag was unfurled followed by the national anthem with a booming 21-gun salute. However, the ceremonial salute this year was given with 105-mm Indian field guns, which replaced the vintage 25-pounder guns, reflecting upon the growing 'aatmanirbharta' in defence.

Nine Agniveers -- six men and three women -- were part of the Navy's marching contingent during the celebrations, a senior official said.

