Bhopal News: High Court Order Leads To Revision Of Bhauri's New Guidelines, Circle Rates Reduced | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The guideline rates applicable to Bhauri -Municipal Corporation Ward No. 03- have been reconsidered and reduced by the authorities. Under the newly issued guideline (F.Y. 2025-26), the administration had earlier increased the circle rate of land in the Bhauri area by nearly 300 percent.

This substantial increase was challenged before the Jabalpur High Court petitioner, who is an agriculturist.

Advocate Paras Panjwani, who represented him

submitted before the court that in February 2025, the authorities had issued a notification inviting objections and suggestions with respect to the proposed guideline rates, in response to which the petitioner had duly submitted a detailed representation. However, as no consideration was given to the said objections, the petitioner was constrained to approach the High Court filing a writ of mandamus, seeking quashing of the newly notified circle rates.

HC directed the Inspector General of Registration and the District Registrar, Bhopal, to duly consider and decide the pending objections and representation of the petitioner by passing an appropriate order. Pursuant to the aforesaid directions, the guideline rates have now been revised, and the circle rate of agricultural land in the Bhauri area has been reduced from Rs 5.6 crore- per hectare to Rs 3.6 crore per hectare.

Anand Pandey, sub land registrar(Bhopal), said, “ After HC order, we had to conduct the entire exercise from the beginning. In December 2025, it was sent to the state level committee for approval and then it was given final approval for reduction of rates.