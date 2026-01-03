 Bhopal News: We Need To Control AI, Not Get Controlled, Says RSS Sarsangh Chalak Dr. Mohan Bhagwat.
Dr. Bhagwat said the world listens to power, and Sangh shows a new path to the nation by moving ahead with society and protecting religion. Citing an example, he said youths started wearing red shirts and red kurtas after the film Kuli, highlighting how youth follow fashion. Hence, Sangh aims to create youths who can promote "Sartak Fashion" in society.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, January 03, 2026, 12:53 AM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: We Need To Control AI, Not Get Controlled, Says RSS Sarsangh Chalak Dr. Mohan Bhagwat.

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sarsanghchalak Dr. Mohan Bhagwat said, “We need to control Artificial Intelligence (AI) and not to get controlled. Its use should be for development. We need to create youths who can use AI or other techniques in interest of the nation.”

He was interacting with youths at “Yuva Samvad” program at Kushabhau Thakre Convention Center on Friday. The event was organized to mark the centenary year of RSS.

Dr. Bhagwat said the world listens to power, and Sangh shows a new path to the nation by moving ahead with society and protecting religion. Citing an example, he said youths started wearing red shirts and red kurtas after the film Kuli, highlighting how youth follow fashion. Hence, Sangh aims to create youths who can promote “Sartak Fashion” in society.

Answering a question on security, he said no one can give a guarantee of safety and one should live life without worry. Earlier, he said, “Many times, one lives with insecurity and worry. Instead, we should live fearlessly.”

Sangh gained fame despite negative publicity: Vispute

RSS’s Akhil Bhartiya SahBaudhik Pramukh Deepak Vispute said Sangh gained plenty of popularity in its 100th year, but opponents publicised it negatively, without trying to understand its work. He said Sangh works by following three principles: Indian society must learn organisation, man-making process is necessary, and one should worship Bharat Mata while keeping the country as a priority for 50 years.

He said that Sangh is not celebrating 100 years as a milestone, instead it continues to work door to door, reaching people man to man, heart to heart.

